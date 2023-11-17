2023 NC State Invite: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 NC STATE/GAC INVITATIONAL

November 16-18, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims Finals

Prelims start at 9:30 AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #1M/#15W Arizona State, #4M/#7w NC State, #8M/#18W Virginia Tech, Army, #16W Duke

Meet Results

Leon Marchand is back! After scratching his first individual event of the meet, the 500 free, with an undisclosed illness, the Frenchman who represents Arizona State swam the 400 IM in prelims.

There he matched up with his teammate and fellow world champion Hubert Kos. While neither was at their potential in the heats, it was Kos who had the better swim in 3:42.96 ahead of Marchand’s 3:43.12.

Friday’s finals will illuminate who was pushing and just how sick Marchand might be – but one thing is for sure, Arizona State is LOADED in the 400 IM. Six of the eight finalists war the gold and maroon, with the other two swimmers being from NC State.

WOMEN’S 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

Top 8:

NC State ‘A’ (Kennedy Noble 24.07, Abby Arens 27.01, Tyler Driscoll 23.35, Katherine Berkoff 21.08) – 1:35.51 Duke ‘A’ (Ali Pfaff 24.89, Kaelyn Gridley 26.72, Aleyna Ozkan 22.98, Tatum Wall 21.97) – 1:36.56 ASU ‘A’ (Katrina Marty 24.95, Zoe Summar 27.61, Lindsay Looney 23.99, Erin Milligan 22.08) – 1:38.63

The NC State Wolfpack have reconfigured their 200 medley relay this season to try and accommodate for the lack of a top-flight breaststroker. That resulted in a 1:35.51 on Friday night, which is about 1.2 seconds slower than they were at this meet last year.

The Wolfpack return two of the four legs from last year’s relay, though both are in different slots this year. Katherine Berkoff, one of the best collegiate backstrokers in history, is swimming the free leg – where she’s really developed over the last 18 months. That allows last year’s freestyle leg Abby Arens to shift to breaststroke, where she split an admirable 27.01 – though that’s 1.42 seconds slower than the split the now-graduated Heather MacCausland swam at NCAAs last year when she rose to the occasion in a big way.

The new faces on this relay that has been so good for the Wolfpack in recent years are Kennedy Noble, who had a breakout summer, on backstroke, and Tyler Driscoll on the fly leg. Noble gets better as the race gets longer, so while the 50 isn’t her best event, it was easily the fastest of the field (ahead of teammate Miriam Sheehan in 24.51 on the ‘B’ relay).

Splits Comparison:

2023 NC State Invite 2023 NCAAs Backstroke Kennedy Noble – 24.07 Berkoff – 22.88 Breaststroke Abby Arens – 27.01 MacCausland – 25.69 Butterfly Tyler Driscoll – 23.35 Alons – 22.59 Freestyle Katharine Berkoff – 21.08 Arens – 21.26 Total Time 1:35.51 1:32.42

On net, this is an NC State relay with four very good swimmers, but without a perfect fit to get them all in the right spots where they need to be. After USC swam 1:34.07 and Texas swam 1:34.14 earlier this week, plus Virginia returning as good as ever, this puts a three-year top two streak (which includes a 2021 title) in jeopardy.

Aubree Brouwer split 28.09 on the breaststroke leg of their “B” relay; while that is slower than any split at last year’s NCAA Championship meet, on net it could be the better option by allowing Berkoff to shift to backstroke and Arena back to free.

The Duke women looked good for 2nd place in 1:36.56 even without using their most recognizable swimmer, Sarah Foley. That follows a school record breaking performance the 400 medley relay on Thursday, that one was with Foley as the anchor.

Their standout split was a 22.98 on the fly leg from the relay’s only senior, Aleyna Ozkan. That’s .58 better than the 23.56 she split at NCAAs last year when this relay placed 16th for Duke. Kaelyn Gridley, a sophomore, continues to develop well for the Blue Devils as well, splitting 26.72 – also faster than she was at NCAAs.

Arizona State was 3rd in 1:38.63, continuing a season of year-on-year improvements after a restructuring of the coaching staff. That’s .06 better than they were all of last season.

