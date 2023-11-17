Chad Le Clos Grabs Double Gold On Day 2 Of German SC Championships

2023 GERMAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 16th – Sunday, November 19th

Wuppertal, Germany

European Short Course Championships Qualifier

SCM (25m)

Day two of the 2023 German Short Course Championships concluded today with athletes vying for spots on the nation’s roster for this year’s European Short Course Championships.

Among those already qualified, 23-year-old Angelina Kohler topped the women’s 50m fly podium this evening in a time of 25.70. That added to her gold from last night in the 200m fly, with the Berliner now ranking among the top 5 performers worldwide in both events.

Jessica Felsner hit a time of 26.00 to snag 50m fly silver while Anna Maria Borstler established a new German junior record with her bronze medal-worthy outing of 26.23.

Nele Schulze is also pre-qualified for Romania and captured her 2nd piece of hardware in Wuppertal as well. Last night she collected bronze in the women’s 100m free and this evening she won the 200m free handily.

Beating the field by over 2 seconds, Schulze touched the wall in 1:55.52 to produce her first-ever foray under the 1:56 barrier.

On the men’s side, Germany-based Chad Le Clos of South Africa made his presence known in 2 events. Following up his victory in the 100m free, the SG Frankfurt swimmer notched gold in both the 50m fly and 200m free on day 2.

The 31-year-old clocked times of 22.48 in the former and 1:44.36 in the latter to land atop the podium.

Additional Winners

