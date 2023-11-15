SEC Champion Levi Sandidge Out of Tennessee Invite With Undisclosed Illness

2023 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

University of Kentucky sophomore Levi Sandidge is not in the field at this week’s Tennessee Invitational due to an undisclosed illness, head coach Bret Lundgaard confirmed to SwimSwam on Tuesday.

Sandidge is coming off a breakout freshman season in Lexington, becoming the program’s first-ever SEC champion in the men’s 1650 free this past February as he dropped more than 18 seconds off his personal best to set a new 17-18 National Age Group Record (14:31.47).

Sandidge went on to be Kentucky’s lone scorer at the 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships, placing 6th in the 1650 free for 13 points.

At last season’s Ohio State Invitational, Sandidge placed 2nd in the 1650 free, 10th in the 400 IM and 20th in the 500 free.

The Richardson, Texas native has competed in two meets for the Wildcats so far this season, racing against Indiana in a long course dual in early October and then competing against Eastern Michigan just over a week later.

The Tennessee Invitational got underway on Wednesday morning and will run through Friday night. The meet will feature long course (LCM) prelims and short course (SCY) finals.

