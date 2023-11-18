2023 Ohio State Invitational: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 OHIO STATE INVITATIONAL

November 16-18, 2023

McCorkle Aquatics Pavilion, Columbus, Ohio

Long Course Meters (50 meters) Prelims, Short Course Yards (25 yards) Finals

Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #12M/#4W Ohio State, #4M/#8W Indiana, #16M/#3W Louisville, #14M Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Ohio (diving), Cal (diving), Pitt (diving)

Live Streaming: Big Ten Network ($)

Meet Central

Meet Results

Saturday Finals Heat Sheet

This morning, Chris Guiliano of Notre Dame swam a 47.98 100m freestyle to match his personal best time from the World Championship Trials. He will headline tonight’s final of the event as he will have the opportunity to swim the SCY version.

Junior Brearna Crawford of Indiana will highlight tonight’s 200 breaststroke final for the women. Crawford has had a breakout meet here in Columbus, as she took down her long standing 100m breaststroke PB from 2019 on Friday morning. She continued her momentum today by qualifying first in the 200 (2:29.09), erasing her previous personal best of 2:29.83 from May of 2022.

Brendan Burns will also hit the water tonight in the men’s 200 backstroke, as he did not enter the 200 butterfly where he won the NCAA title in 2022. Burns won the 100 backstroke on Friday in a time of 45.29.

WOMEN’S 1650-YARD FREE – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 15:52.41

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 16:13.73

Top 10:

MEN’S 1650-YARD FREE – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 14:12.08 – Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 14:37.31

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 14:53.84

Top 10:

WOMEN’S 200-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.34

Top 10:

MEN’S 200-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

Top 10:

WOMEN’S 100-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

Top 10:

MEN’S 100-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 39.90 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

Top 10:

WOMEN’S 200-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass , Virginia (2023)

, Virginia (2023) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68

Top 10:

MEN’S 200-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:46.91 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

Top 10:

WOMEN’S 200-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:52.86

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:55.92

Top 10:

MEN’S 200-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:37.35 – Jack Conger, Texas (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:40.16

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:42.57

Top 10:

WOMEN’S 400-YARD FREE RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Parker, G. Walsh) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:14.10

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:16.25

Top 10:

MEN’S 400-YARD FREE RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 2:44.07 – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, McDuff) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:50.44

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 2:51.86

Top 10: