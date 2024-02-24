2024 A-10 Champs Day 3 Recap: George Washington Breaks 5 More Conference Records

2024 ATLANTIC 10 CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 3)

MEN

George Washington – 612 St Bonaventure – 328 UMass – 313.5 Fordham – 287 George Mason – 281 Davidson – 267.5 La Salle – 251 Saint Louis – 132

WOMEN

George Washington – 583.5 Richmond – 306.5 Fordham – 295 Duquesne – 276.5 Davidson – 205.5 George Mason – 194 UMass – 190.5 St Bonaventure – 174 La Salle – 112.5 Rhode Island – 105 Saint Louis – 72

The 3rd day of the 2024 A-10 Championships is in the books. George Washington continued to expand their leads in the men’s and women’s team standings.

This has been an incredible meet so far, and another 5 A-10 Conference records fell on night 3. The first record came in the men’s 100 fly, where George Washington senior Matic Djurdje popped a 45.14. Not only did that performance set a new conference record, 45.14 is likely to be fast enough for Djurdje to earn an invite to the NCAA Championships next month. He was out in a quick 21.16, then was even better coming home, splitting 23.98 on the 2nd 50.

Another Revolutionary, sophomore Toni Dragoja, won the men’s 200 free in 1:33.25, setting a new A-10 Conference record. Dragoja had already set the conference record on Wednesday night, when he led off GWU’s 800 free relay in 1:33.35, then took another tenth-of-a-second off the mark last night. Day 2 500 free champion Dylan Felt (Davidson) was leading the race last night through the 150, but ended up touching 2nd in 1:33.83. With both Dragoja and Felt being sophomores, we can look forward to a few more years of exciting races between the pair.

George Washington’s Ava DeAneglis, a junior, won the women’s 100 breast in record fashion. DeAngelis clocked a 59.75, winning the race by well over a second and becoming the fastest 100 breaststroker in A-10 history. She was out in 28.88 on the opening 50, which put her in 3rd, then a stunning 30.87 on the 2nd 50 put her well in the lead.

DeAngelis also helped George Washington’s women’s 400 medley relay to a new conference record. Barbara Schaal swam a 53.70 on back, DeAngelis split 59.16 on breast, Moriah Freitas went 53.18 on fly, and Marlee Rickert anchored in 49.15, putting the Revolutionaries into the finish in 3:35.19. The performance was yet another conference record for GWU.

They weren’t done there, however, as George Washington would also break the A-10 record in the men’s 400 medley relay. Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan (46.59), Ralf Roose (52.31), Djurdje (44.55), and Dragoja (42.33) combined for a 3:05.78, breaking the conference record and coming close to picking up an NCAA ‘A’ cut in the event (3:04.96).

OTHER DAY 3 WINNERS