2024 A-10 Champs Day 3 Recap: George Washington Breaks 5 More Conference Records

2024 ATLANTIC 10 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Feb. 21-24
- Hampton Virginia Aquaplex
- Championship Central
- Defending Champions: George Washington (Women 3x) George Washinton (Men 2x)
- Fan Guide
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Day 1 Results|Day 1 Recap
- Day 2 Results|Day 2 Recap
- Day 3 Results
TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 3)
MEN
- George Washington – 612
- St Bonaventure – 328
- UMass – 313.5
- Fordham – 287
- George Mason – 281
- Davidson – 267.5
- La Salle – 251
- Saint Louis – 132
WOMEN
- George Washington – 583.5
- Richmond – 306.5
- Fordham – 295
- Duquesne – 276.5
- Davidson – 205.5
- George Mason – 194
- UMass – 190.5
- St Bonaventure – 174
- La Salle – 112.5
- Rhode Island – 105
- Saint Louis – 72
The 3rd day of the 2024 A-10 Championships is in the books. George Washington continued to expand their leads in the men’s and women’s team standings.
This has been an incredible meet so far, and another 5 A-10 Conference records fell on night 3. The first record came in the men’s 100 fly, where George Washington senior Matic Djurdje popped a 45.14. Not only did that performance set a new conference record, 45.14 is likely to be fast enough for Djurdje to earn an invite to the NCAA Championships next month. He was out in a quick 21.16, then was even better coming home, splitting 23.98 on the 2nd 50.
Another Revolutionary, sophomore Toni Dragoja, won the men’s 200 free in 1:33.25, setting a new A-10 Conference record. Dragoja had already set the conference record on Wednesday night, when he led off GWU’s 800 free relay in 1:33.35, then took another tenth-of-a-second off the mark last night. Day 2 500 free champion Dylan Felt (Davidson) was leading the race last night through the 150, but ended up touching 2nd in 1:33.83. With both Dragoja and Felt being sophomores, we can look forward to a few more years of exciting races between the pair.
George Washington’s Ava DeAneglis, a junior, won the women’s 100 breast in record fashion. DeAngelis clocked a 59.75, winning the race by well over a second and becoming the fastest 100 breaststroker in A-10 history. She was out in 28.88 on the opening 50, which put her in 3rd, then a stunning 30.87 on the 2nd 50 put her well in the lead.
DeAngelis also helped George Washington’s women’s 400 medley relay to a new conference record. Barbara Schaal swam a 53.70 on back, DeAngelis split 59.16 on breast, Moriah Freitas went 53.18 on fly, and Marlee Rickert anchored in 49.15, putting the Revolutionaries into the finish in 3:35.19. The performance was yet another conference record for GWU.
They weren’t done there, however, as George Washington would also break the A-10 record in the men’s 400 medley relay. Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan (46.59), Ralf Roose (52.31), Djurdje (44.55), and Dragoja (42.33) combined for a 3:05.78, breaking the conference record and coming close to picking up an NCAA ‘A’ cut in the event (3:04.96).
OTHER DAY 3 WINNERS
- Men’s 3-meter diving: Andrew Bell (UMass) – 406.95
- Men’s 100 back: Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan (George Washington) – 46.91
- Women’s 100 back: Ali Tyler (George Mason) – 53.48
- Men’s 100 breast: Andrea Savoca (La Salle) – 52.72
- Women’s 200 free: Phoebe Wright (George Washington) – 1:47.18
- Men’s 400 IM: Connor Rodgers (George Washington) – 3:46.88
- Women’s 400 IM: Ainhoa Martin (Fordham) – 4:15.06
- Women’s 100 fly: Jessica Zebrowski (Fordham) – 53.24
