San Diego State Aztecs Three-Peat as Mountain West Conference Champions (Day 4 Recap)

2024 MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM SCORES

San Diego State – 1487.5 UNLV – 1256.5 Colorado State – 879 Fresno State – 886.5 Nevada – 854 Wyoming – 775 Air Force – 517 San Jose State – 591 New Mexico – 417

San Diego State has won their 3rd-straight Mountain West Conference title. UNLV was hanging tough with the Aztecs through the first 3 days of the meet, however, SDSU had a huge Saturday and ended up winning the title by well over 200 points. The Aztecs’ final score of 1487.5 marks a new Mountain West record.

Last night’s session kicked off with a bang. Nevada senior Frederica Kizek took the 1650 free in 16:11.82, winning the race by about 6 seconds. With the performance, Kizek, in what could be her final collegiate swim, broke 2 Nevada program records. Her mile time of 16:11.82 marks a new program record, while her 1000 split of 9:45.80 also marks a new team record. Additionally, Kizek’s time may stand a chance of earning her an invite to the NCAA Championships next month, but we’ll have to wait and see how the remaining conference meets progress.

San Diego State then saw senior Alex Roberts post a decisive victory in the 200 back, ripping a 1:52.92. The performance came in just off her career best of 1:52.89, which she swam at this meet last year and stands as the conference record in the event. Again, Roberts’ performance last night will stand a chance of earning an invite to NCAAs, it will just depend on what happens in the rest of the conference meets. Of note, Colorado State freshman Tess Whineray came in 2nd with a 1:55.27, a promising swim for the youngster.

SDSU was on top once again in the 100 free, where junior Meredith Smithbaker finished in 48.54. She led a pair of freshmen into the finish, as UNLV’s Fernanda Mendez and Wyoming’s Tara Joyce went 48.81 and 48.99 respectively. The trio was locked in a very tight race at the 50 turn, where Smithbaker was leading in 23.41, Mendez was right behind in 23.42, and Joyce was in a close 3rd with a 23.49.

The Aztecs then put up a 1-2 finish in the 200 breast, where senior Christiana Williams led the way, putting up a very strong 2:09.19. She was out with the lead at the 100, splitting 1:02.26, then really cemented herself as the class of the field on the 3rd 50, where she split 32.58. Sophomore teammate Moa Bergdahl took 2nd with a 2:10.73.

There was a Mountain West Conference record that went down on the night as well. UNLV senior Blanka Bokros took the 200 fly in 1:55.16, clipping her own MW Record of 1:55.44, which she set at last year’s meet. She put together a very consistent race, going 26.68 on the first 50, then splitting 29.72, 29.54, and 29.22 the rest of the way.

Valentina Lopez wrapped up Diver of the Year honors, winning platform diving last night with a score of 340.70. The SDSU junior won the event for the 2nd-straight year.

The Aztecs then closed the meet with a big win in the 400 free relay. Smithbaker led that relay off in 48.96, putting SDSU in the lead. Evonne Stehr then split 49.73, Avery Turney went 49.48 on the 3rd leg, and Alyssa Schiller anchored in 48.45. The Aztecs finished in 3:16.62, winning the race decisively.