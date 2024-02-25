Rice Junior Arielle Hayon Rips New AAC Record in 100 Fly – 51.38 (AAC Day 3 Recap)

2024 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 3

FIU – 523.5 SMU – 454 Rice – 388 East Carolina – 316 FAU – 279 Tulane – 242 North Texas – 234.5

Through the 3rd day of the 2024 AAC Championships, Florida International continues to lead in team scoring. They go into the final day of the meet with a very healthy 69.5-point lead over SMU, which is just enough keep the pressure on through Sunday’s action.

The highlight of Saturday night came in finals of the 100 fly, where Rice junior Arielle Hayon ripped a new AAC record of 51.38. Of course, her swim also establishes a new Rice program record in the event. Hayon was just off the Houston pool record of 51.16, which is held by Gabi Albiero. Tulane freshman Victoria Raymond had a fantastic swim as well, taking 2nd in 51.70, which is a new program record for the Green Wave.

FIU’s Christie Chue continues to be one of the top swimmers in the conference. Last night, she took the 100 breast in 59.25, winning by well over a second. With the performance, Chue was just off the AAC Championship record of 59.07, which Cincinnati’s Joleigh Crye set at last year’s meet. Chue was out fast, splitting 27.99 on the opening 50, then came home in 31.26.

FIU also picked up a win in the 400 IM, where sophomore Nicole Frank-Rodriguez put up a quick 4:12.18. Frank-Rodriguez established a lead on the fly leg, splitting 56.31, but where she really took over the race was on breaststroke, where she split a sizzling 1:11.59.

SMU sophomore Lucrezia Napoletano earned a victory in the 200 free, swimming a 1:47.91. Napoletano got out to a lead, splitting 52.40 on the first 100, then held onto her lead through the back half of the race.

Rice senior Imogen Meers clocked a 53.33 to win the 100 back, finishing just ahead of SMU sophomore Jimena Leguizamon, who came in 2nd in 53.55. They were essentially tied at the 50 turn, where Meers flipped in 25.91 to Leguizamon’s 25.92. Meers was then 27.42 coming home, compared to Leguizamon’s 27.63, expanding her lead.

Leguizamon would then go on to help SMU win the 400 medley relay to close out the session. There, she swam a 54.11, a bit slower than her performance in the individual event. Madeleine Lewis then clocked a 1:01.17 on breaststroker for the Mustangs, while Valentina Becerra split 52.78 on fly, and Johanna Gudmundsdottir anchored in 48.22. They finished in 3:36.28, beating out Rice by just 0.08 seconds. Hayon’s 51.64 fly leg for Rice was huge, while Meers also anchored that relay in 48.64.