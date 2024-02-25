44-Year-Old Nicholas Santos Breaks Retirement, Goes 23.4 in the 50 Fly in Mexico

1st Copa Queretaro Internacional

February 22-24, 2024

Queretaro 2000, Queretaro, Mexico

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “1a Copa Queretaro Internacional”

The 1st international Copa Queretaro, which has occupied the space in the calendar previously held by the Jalisco International Meet, has once again imported a handful of international swimmers to elevate the profile and status of the meet.

Names like Michael Andrew, Dylan Carter, Jay Litherland, Katerine Savard, Sydney Pickrem, and Chase Kalisz attended the meet in Jalisco last year, though the timing relative to the ad hoc World Championship in February made it trickier this season.

This year, Carter returned along with a few Brazilian internationals to join the 80+ Mexican teams in attendance.

The headline of the meet was the men’s 50 fly, which saw a showdown between 44-year-old Brazilian Nicholas Santos and 28-year-old Trinidad & Toboggan Dylan Carter.

Santos confirmed his retirement after the 2022 World Championships, where he won the 50 fly to become the oldest swimmer to ever win a World Championship, but he’s made appearances at this meet series twice since then.

On Friday, he showed that he hasn’t lost much speed, winning the race in 23.47. Carter was 2nd in 23.68.

Bruno Fratus was originally scheduled to swim in this meet as well, though he underwent knee surgery recently, which seems to have kept him out.

Other swimmers entered include 33-year-old Leonardo de Deus, who so far has swum 1:55.89 in the 200 free and 56.47 in the 100 fly; and 38-year-old Joao Gomes Junior, who so far has swum 1:03.00 in the 100 breast and 28.70 in the 50 breast.