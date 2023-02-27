Michael Andrew Wraps Up Jalisco International With 50 Free/50 Back Double

2023 JALISCO INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING CUP (MEX)

Thursday, February 23rd – Sunday, February 26th

Alberca del Polideportivo Metropolitano, Zapopan, Mexico

LCM (5om)

Recap #1/Recap #2

Results – Meet Mobile: 2023-02-23 Jalisco International Swimming Cup

The 2023 Jalisco International Swimming Cup wrapped up from Mexico last night with 23-year-old Michael Andrew wrangling up two additional victories.

Andrew of the United States first took on the men’s 50m freestyle where he produced a winning effort of 22.22. That relegated Dylan Carter to runner-up status as the Trinidad & Tobago racer touched in 22.47 for silver.

Andrew doubled with a victory in the 50m back, logging a result of 22.37. That sneaks Andrew into the list of top 15 performers in the world this season.

Fellow Americans Jay Litherland and Chase Kalisz were also in the water on the final night of the competition. Litherland punched a time of 2:21.12 to earn silver behind Carlos Mendez‘s winning mark of 2:20.12 in the 200m breast.

As for Kalisz, he topped the men’s 200m fly event in a time of 1:57.19, the sole result of the field under the 2:00 threshold.

Additional winners included Canadians Katarine Savard and Sydney Pickrem in the women’s 5om free and 200m breast races. Savard punched a time f 26.26 for gold in the former while Pickrem grabbed the top spot in the latter in 2:27.78 for another piece of hardware.