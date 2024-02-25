Hawaii Pops 2:50.54 Men’s 400 Free Relay, Sweeps Team Titles at 2024 MPSF Championships

2024 MOUNTAIN PACIFIC SPORTS FEDERATION (MPSF) CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM SCORES

MEN

University of Hawaii – 794.50 UC Santa Barbara – 667.5 Incarnate Word – 473 Cal Poly – 471 UC San Diego – 444 CSU Bakersfield – 289 Pacific – 273

WOMEN

University of Hawaii – 794 UC Santa Barbara – 606 UC San Diego – 585 University of California, Davis – 563 California State University Bakersfield – 354 Cal Poly – 245 Pepperdine University – 198 University of the Pacific – 176 University of San Diego – 157 University of Incarnate Word – 102

The 2024 MPSF Championships are in the books. At the end of the meet, Hawaii stood victorious, winning their 2nd-straight women’s title and taking the men’s title as well.

The final day of the meet featured another broken conference record off another fantastic relay performance by the Hawaii men. In the 400 free relay, the last event of the meet, Hawaii saw Karol Ostrowski (42.66), Jordan Meacham (42.59), Dietrich Meyer (42.72), and Mario Surkovic (42.57) combine for a 2:50.54. Not only did the Rainbow Warriors win the race by more than 4 seconds, they absolutely shattered the MPSF Conference record of 2:52.25, which BYU had set at last year’s meet. Hawaii also just missed the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 2:50.44. To give more context as to just how fast that relay was, Hawaii was faster last night than Texas A&M, Mizzou, Kentucky, LSU, and South Carolina were at the SEC Championships, and they were faster than Pitt, UNC, and Duke were at ACCs.

It won’t come as a surprise to learn that Hawaii was also great in the men’s 100 free individually. It was Jordan Meacham who won the event in 42.86. touching first by about half a second. He was out quick, splitting 20.25 on the first 50, then came home in 22.61.

Cal Poly picked up a win in the men’s 200 back, where Drew Huston clocked a 1:42.30. The sophomore opened up a fairly large lead on the front half of the race, then managed to grow that lead slightly through the back half as well.

UC Santa Barbara also earned a win on the night, as junior Taber daCosta win the men’s 1650 free decisively, swimming a 15:06.65. He touched first by more than 11 seconds.

The Gauchos picked up a 2nd men’s win when senior Corban McIntosh took the 200 breast in 1:56.32. He was tied with Hawaii’s Justin Lisoway at the 100 mark, as both men split 55.42. Lisoway would fade, however, and end up finishing 3rd in 1:58.74.

CSU Bakersfield saw freshman Vili Sivec claim victory in the men’s 200 fly, where he swam a 1:43.85. Sivec was actually in 2nd at the 100 mark, but a huge 3rd 50 would put him firmly in the lead. He ended up winning the race by 3 seconds.

Hawaii would also win the women’s 400 free relay to close out the meet. Casslyn Treydte (49.41), Holly Nelson (48.58), Anna Friedrich (49.73), and Mira Selling (49.25) combined for a 3:16.97, winning the event by nearly 3 seconds. Of note, Nelson and Friedrich were members of Hawaii’s relay last year, which set the MPSF Record at 3:14.74. UCSD freshman Asia Kozan was awesome on their relay as well, clocking a 48.78 split on the 3rd leg.

Kozan was the champion in the women’s 200 fly directly before the 400 free relays. She posted a 1:57.72 to win the race by well over a second. The top 4 were bunched up on the first 100, then Kozan took a commanding lead on the 3rd 50.

UCSD also opened last night’s session with a win. Fifth year Juli Arzave won the women’s 1650 free with a 16:30.80.

The Tritons saw another fifth year, Miranda Renner, win the women’s 100 free in 49.41.

Hawaii saw Dorottya Dobos win the women’s 200 back in 1:57.33, leading a very tight field. Dobos was out with the lead, splitting 56.33 on the first 100. Teammate Anna Friedrich was out way slower, splitting 57.79 on the first 100, but was much faster coming home and ended up finishing 2nd in 1:57.52, just 0.19 seconds behind Dobos. UC Santa Barbara’s Hazel Derr split the difference. Derr was out in 56.94, right between Dobos and Friedrich, but ended up finishing 3rd in 1:57.68.

The Rainbow Warriors picked up a win in the 200 breast as well, where Zofia Tyminska swam a 2:12.39. It was a 1-2 punch for Hawaii, as Kathryn Ivanov took 2nd in 2:14.41.