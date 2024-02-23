Hawaii Hits NCAA ‘A’ Cut in Men’s 200 Free Relay on Day 2 of 2024 MPSF Champs (Recap)

2024 MOUNTAIN PACIFIC SPORTS FEDERATION (MPSF) CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES

MEN

Hawaii – 369 Incarnate Word – 243 UC Santa Barbara – 220 Cal Poly – 206 CSU Bakersfield – 165 UC San Diego – 123 Pacific – 109

WOMEN

Hawaii—384 UC Davis – 343 UC Santa Barbara – 216 UC San Diego – 203 CSU Bakersfield – 132 Pepperdine – 128 Cal Poly – 110 U of San Diego – 81 Pacific – 53 Incarnate Word – 44

Through the 2nd day of the 2024 MPSF Championships, Hawaii has expanded their lead in the men’s team standings, while the Hawaii women’s team now holds a 41-point lead.

The Rainbow Warriors posted the highlight of the night, as their men’s 200 free relay relay shattered the MPSF record and earned an NCAA ‘A’ standard. The team of Karol Ostrowski (19.37), Jakub Ksiazek (19.04), Jordan Meacham (19.37), and Edward Stoddard (18.97) combined for a 1:16.75, which blew away the MPSF record of 1:18.07. Hawaii also dipped under the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:16.80, which means this relay has now qualified for the NCAA Championships. Importantly, now that Hawaii has a relay ‘A’ cut, if one of their swimmers swims an ‘A’ cut in an individual event, Hawaii will be able to race any relay in which they have swum the ‘B’ standard at NCAAs as well.

Karol Ostrowski is a junior at Hawaii, having transferred there this season after spending his first two college seasons as a star for NCAA Division II powerhouse Drury. Ostrowski was a Polish Olympian at the Tokyo Olympics, having swum on Poland’s men’s 4×100 free relay. His impact on Hawaii is being felt right now. He went on from the relay last night to win the men’s 50 free individually as well. Ostrowski posted a 19.30 to win the event, setting a new Hawaii program record. As you might expect, the 50 free was a great event for the Rainbow Warriors, seeing Jakub Ksiazek take 2nd in 19.50, and Edward Stoddard come in 3rd at 19.64.

UC San Diego had a big day in the women’s events as well. They took the women’s 200 free relay in 1:29.96, just missing the MPSF record of 1:29.83. Miranda Renner (22.75), Josette Odgers (22.58), Asia Kozan (22.12), and Mackenzie Lee (22.51) teamed up to earn the win.

Renner would go on to win the women’s 50 free individually as well, clocking a 22.70. Interestingly, Asia Kozan posted the fastest split of anyone in the 200 free relay (22.12), but didn’t race the event individually. Instead, Kozan swam the 200 IM individually, where she would have qualified for the ‘A’ final, but was DQ’d in prelims for not finishing on her back going into the backstroke-to-breaststroke turn.

UC San Diego still picked up a win in the event, however, as fellow freshman Eva Boehlke swam a 1:59.84, winning the race decisively in finals. She opened up a big lead, splitting 55.45 on the first 100 off 25.73 and 29.72 fly and back splits. A 35.32 breast split then made her lead insurmountable.

It was a sweep for UC San Diego in the women’s events, as Juli Arzave won the women’s 500 free in 4:45.91. She won the race comfortably, steadily growing her lead to over 2 seconds throughout the race.

Incarnate Word picked up a win in the men’s 500 free, as Panos Vlachogiannakos swam a 4:22.30. He built up a big lead on the front half of the race then held onto it through the back half.

UC Santa Barbara also earned a win on the night, as Austin Sparrow won the men’s 200 IM in 1:44.30.