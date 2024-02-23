Gretchen Walsh Reflects on 19.9 Relay Split, 50 Free/100 Fly NCAA Records

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Gretchen Walsh is having a heck of a week in Greensboro. She has become the first woman to swim under 20 seconds in a 50 free (19.95 on a relay), broken NCAA records in the 50 free (20.57) and 100 fly (48.25), and went a best time of 1:40.2 in the 200 free(#3 performer all-time).

On her morning off, Gretchen was kind enough to sit down with SwimSwam and analyze her historic swims so far at the 2024 ACC Championships.

0:00 Gretchen Walsh Introduction

Introduction 1:06 Reflecting on 2023-24 Season

5:40 800 Free Relay

9:55 20.57 50 Free

12:10 19.9 50 Free Relay Split

14:22 200 Free Relay NCAA Record

18:46 48.25 100 Fly

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS