Gretchen Walsh Reflects on 19.9 Relay Split, 50 Free/100 Fly NCAA Records

Gretchen Walsh is having a heck of a week in Greensboro. She has become the first woman to swim under 20 seconds in a 50 free (19.95 on a relay), broken NCAA records in the 50 free (20.57) and 100 fly (48.25), and went a best time of 1:40.2 in the 200 free(#3 performer all-time).

On her morning off, Gretchen was kind enough to sit down with SwimSwam and analyze her historic swims so far at the 2024 ACC Championships.

  • 0:00 Gretchen Walsh Introduction
  • 1:06 Reflecting on 2023-24 Season
  • 5:40 800 Free Relay
  • 9:55 20.57 50 Free
  • 12:10 19.9 50 Free Relay Split
  • 14:22 200 Free Relay NCAA Record
  • 18:46 48.25 100 Fly

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

Miss M
3 minutes ago

I love her honest disappointment at the team not breaking the 4×200 record. Joy at how well they swam, but sad to have missed a legendary record.

It’s refreshing to hear what she actually thinks not just pat answers!

annoyed
16 minutes ago

coleman I wish you asked her about AVD comments!!!

Swimmerj
42 minutes ago

Coleman absolutely serving us with the GW and KD content today. The peoples hero.

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

