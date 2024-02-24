Florida Freshman Jonny Marshall Throws Down NCAA-Leading 44.12 100 Back

2024 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

SEC Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

SEC Championship Record: 44.10 – Zane Waddell, Alabama (2020)

Pool Record: 44.10 – Zane Waddell, Alabama (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 44.71

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 47.47

Top 8:

Jonny Marshall (FLOR) — 44.12 Adam Chaney (FLOR) — 44.87 Bradley Dunham (UGA) — 44.91 Grant Bochenski (UMIZ) — 44.96 Nate Stoffle (AUB) — 45.02 Ruard van Renen (UGA) — 45.14 Aidan Stoffle (AUB) — 45.34 Sohib Khaled (AUB) — 47.72

Florida freshman Jonny Marshall went wire-to-wire to win the 100 back title on Friday night, clocking a lifetime-best 44.12 to come with .02 of the meet and pool record of 44.10, set by Alabama’s Zane Waddell in 2020.

Marshall dropped .24 from his morning swim, which was huge improvement from his previous lifetime best of 45.57, done at the Georgia Fall Invite in November.

“I thought it was a great race. I went fast this morning. Knew that it was going to take a good time for me tonight, but I was confident coming in. It was just a great race and a great time.”

Marshall rocketed to the top of the performance list of freshmen this morning, and just added more distance between himself and Destin Lasco and Will Modglin, tied for 2nd place with 44.49.

TOP 12 FRESHMAN 100 BACKSTROKE TIMES

1. Jonny Marshall, Florida – 44.12

2T. Destin Lasco, Cal – 44.49

2T. Will Modglin, Texas – 44.49

4. Ryan Murphy, Cal – 44.63

5. Ruard van Renen, Southern Illinois – 44.67

6. Adam Chaney, Florida – 44.74

7. Owen McDonald, Arizona State – 44.85

8. Kacper Stokowski, Florida – 44.90

9. Ralf Tribuntsov, USC – 44.95

10T. Luca Urlando, Georgia – 44.99

10T. Robert Glinta, USC – 44.99

10T. Austin Katz, Texas – 44.99

Marshall also moved up in the all-time 100 backstroke rankings, from 15th to 11th.

TOP 11 PERFORMERS, 100 BACKSTROKE

1. Luca Urlando – 43.35

2. Ryan Murphy – 43.49

3. Brendan Burns – 43.61

4. Coleman Stewart – 43.62

5. Dean Farris – 43.66

6. Kacper Stokowski – 43.83

7. Shaine Casas – 43.87

8. Destin Lasco – 43.93

9. Nick Thoman – 44.07

10. Zane Waddell – 44.10

11. Jonny Marshall – 44.12

Marshall swims the 200 backstroke tomorrow, where he is seeded #1 with a 1:38.52 he swam at mid-season. He’s the 22nd-best performer in history in that event.

These short course performances set up some possibilities heading into the Olympic summer for Great Britain. Marshall swam a long course lifetime best of 54.36 in the 100 back at the Knoxville Pro Swim Series in January. Great Britain’s best in long course last season was Ollie Morgan, who went 53.26 at World Championships. Morgan, 20, and Marshall, 19, offer Great Britain some renewed medley relay options.