Kaylee McKeown Posts 1:07.01 100 Breast/54.35 100 Free Double At Vic Open

2024 VICTORIAN OPEN LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Victorian Open Long Course Championships began today in Melbourne, with action spanning Friday through Sunday. The competition marks a tune-up racing opportunity on the road to two big Aussie competitions. The first is the Australian National Championships in April followed by the Olympic Trials slated for June.

Among those diving in on day one at the MSAC was 22-year-old Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown.

Bypassing the 200m backstroke event, McKeown instead tried on the 100m breast/100m freestyle double, putting up impressive performances in each.

First, in the 100m breast, the Griffith ace logged a time of 1:07.01 to beat the field handily. McKeown opened in 31.87 and closed in 35.14 to register the only outing under 1:10 in the final.

McKeown’s time was within striking distance of her best-ever time in the 1breast, a mark of 1:06.86 turned in at the 2023 edition of these championships. Her 1:07.01 now represents her 2nd-best performance and bodes well for her 200m IM.

Just 3 races later, McKeown got wet again, next in the 100m free where she hit a solid 54.35 (26.76/27.59).

Although Olympic teammate Emma McKeon dominantly took the gold in 53.00, McKeown’s mark checks in as the 3rd-quickest time of her career. Her personal best is represented by the 54.29 notched in 2021 so tonight’s 54.35 result fell just .06 outside of that.

McKeown is set to take on the 50m/100m back, 400m free and 200m IM later at this meet.