Boston College Swimmers File Lawsuit Over Indefinite Hazing Suspension

Thirty-seven members of the Boston College men’s and women’s swimming and diving program have filed a civil lawsuit against the university seeking to lift an indefinite suspension that was handed down in September before an investigation into allegations of hazing was completed.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, when Middlesex County Superior Court Justice Diane C. Freniere will consider a preliminary injunction that would allow the Eagles to resume their season.

“The request is to lift the full team suspension so that the students can go back to normal training and competition,” said Tara Davis, one of the attorneys representing the swimmers. Her firm, Nesenoff & Miltenberg, LLP, specializes in campus disciplinary defense.

BC trustees, athletic director Blake James, and senior associate athletic director Reggie Terry are named as defendants in the suit, which claims that James and Terry made a defamatory statement. The initial press release said that the university had determined that hazing occurred within the program, but a revised version referred to “credible reports of hazing” and clarified that a full investigation is ongoing. The suit also accused James of taking “drastic, unfair and unprecedented” action against the entire program.

“The investigation and University conduct process involving these credible and serious allegations of hazing will continue through the Office of the Dean of Students, undeterred by any threats of legal action,” Boston College spokesperson Jack Dunn said in a statement Wednesday.

Last month, details of the alleged hazing emerged in a letter from an administrator in the Office of the Dean of Students that was obtained by The Heights, BC’s independent student newspaper. The letter suggested that freshmen swimmers were pressured to binge drink and consume their own vomit, potentially violating five Student Code of Conduct policies as well as Massachusetts state law. Sources also told SwimSwam last month that team members were forced to drink until they vomited, and then wear that vomit tied in a bag around their necks. Those same sources added that not all members of the team participated in the activities.

Both the BC men and women’s teams placed 12th out of 12 teams at the 2023 ACC Championships in their first season under former Notre Dame assistant Joe Brinkman. Still, it was a relatively successful season for the Eagles considering they’re the only Power Five swimming program that doesn’t offer scholarships. They broke three school and 15 pool records at their rivalry meet against Boston University in January and were starting to gain momentum on the recruiting trail under the new coaching staff.

It’s rare for colleges to self-suspend entire programs for hazing, but it has happened before. In 2015, Western Kentucky suspended its men’s and women’s swimming and diving program for five years in the wake of a hazing scandal that resulted in the termination of the coaching staff. Ultimately, the school cut the program.

Brinkman leads a BC coaching staff that includes assistant coach Brian Keane, assistant coach Alexander Santana, and diving coach Jack Lewis. The Eagles were expected to start their regular season against George Washington on Oct. 7.