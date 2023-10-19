Jack Hoagland Drops Nation-Leading 1000 Free As SMU Sweeps OCU, Incarnate Word

SMU vs Oklahoma Christian vs Incarnate Word

October 14, 2023

Dallas, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: SMU Athletics

Women’s Recap

DALLAS (SMU)– The SMU women’s swimming and diving team won in 11 events in victories over OCU and UIW on Saturday afternoon at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center.

In their first dual meet of the season, the Mustangs came out with a dominant showing against Oklahoma Christian and the University of Incarnate Word — Johanna Gudmundsdottir won three events she competed in, including the 200 medley, 50 free and the 400 free relay.

“I think the important thing was for them to find a way to battle hard,” first-year head coach Ozzie Quevedo said. “For them to get up today and find ways to race and go about it the way they did, that’s pretty good stuff for the future.”

Graduate student Valentina Becerra finished almost two seconds above all other swimmers in the 100 fly. Becerra touched the wall in 55.66, with teammate Maxine Parkinson coming in second with a time of 57.46 — over a second in front of Maddie Davis from OCU, placing third.

“I think Ozzie has really made some good changes with the energy here,” Becerra said.” He has a big impact on how we train, how we raise the feedback. One of the things we’re working on is to make some little adjustments to make us even better and faster.”

SMU opened the meet with a first place finish in the 200 medley relay with Jimena Leguizamon, Jordan Morgan , Becerra and Gudmundsdottir combining for a first place finish with a final time of 1:43.92.

Jenna Watson won the 200 IM and achieved first with a time of 2:09.41. Carlotta Scarpitti came in just behind her (2:10.84), securing the runner up spot — with SMU finishing 1-2 in the race.

Jaclynn Fowler took the top spot on 1-meter diving with a NCAA Zone qualifying score of 272.85. Teammate Nicole Stambo finished second and posted a 246.98 point score on the same event.

“It felt really good to feel confident,” Fowler said. “I definitely think that I could have done better. I had a couple misses today. I’m going to be working with [head coach Darian Schmidt ] to make my dives more consistent and more confident. The more consistent I am, the more confident I will be. I’m going to be working on getting my degree of difficulty higher — after today’s performance, I think that I did pretty well.”

Gudmundsdottir finished first in the 50 freestyle, touching the wall with a time of 23.67.

In the 100 breast, junior Jordan Morgan placed first for the Mustangs with a time of 1:05.01, coming in over a second earlier than the other swimmers in the race.

Napoletano, Gudmundsdottir, Indra Vandenbussche and Becessar closed out the night for the Mustangs with a first place finish (3:28.30) in the 400 free relay.

Final Scores

SMU vs UIW

SMU 214.00 UIW 155.50

SMU vs OCU

SMU 205.00 OCU 82.00

Up Next

The Mustangs will host Minnesota on Friday (6:00 p.m.) and Saturday (11:00 a.m.), Oct. 20 and 21, for their final competition in the month of October.

“The most critical part right now is our training because we’re coming up on a different phase of training,” Quevedo said. “And we want to make sure that we stay right on top as we face Minnesota next week.”

Men’s Recap

DALLAS (SMU) – The SMU men’s swimming and diving team defeated Oklahoma Christian and Incarnate Word on Saturday afternoon at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium — with swimmer Jack Hoagland earning a top time in the country as well as setting a program record in the 1000 free.

In their first dual meet of the season, the Mustangs came out with a dominant showing against OCU and UIW — earning nine first place finishes. Hoagland’s time of 8:55.63 in the 1000 free ranks first in the nation and made him SMU’s all-time fastest performer in the event.

“We don’t look as closely at the finishes as we do the times from the guys,” head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh said. “The classic was a great place to start with the eight that were in that meet, but now the other guys that got to race and perform.”

“Jack swam really well and was aggressive going out, and that’s going to help them later in the season,” Rhodenbaugh said. “That’s a phenomenal time for right now. First time you swim that race for SMU this year, to get the top time the nation — it’ll only get faster for him.”

SMU opened the meet with a first place finish in the 200 medley relay, with Niclas Pedersen, Angus Corbeau , Russell Exum and Lance Butler combining to touch the wall in 1:30.26

Sophomore Connor McClintic posted his first career win in the 100 free, touching the wall with a time of 45.34. Teammate Harold Lockhart secured the runner up position coming in just behind McClintic with a time of 45.38.

In the 200 fly, Sage Sungail claimedfirst with a time of 1:49:08, followed by teammate Ryan Peckham who claimed second (1:49.27).

“As soon as I jumped in, I felt my underwaters feeling better. I have been working hard all week and it felt great to experience the results,” Sungail said. “Even halfway through the race, I was feeling strong. Only thing going through my mind was, ‘I am floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee.'”

Senior Tyler Coffey earned an NCAA Zone Mark with a score of 321.75 and finished second place in the 3 meter. John Dymond took third place on the same event — totaling off of six dives — with a score of 275.78. Also on 3 meter, teammate Ethan Hunter claimed fifth place with a 244.80 score.

“They both dove well — Tyler and John were very consistent and it is good momentum for us moving forward,” head coach Darian Schmidt said.

In the 500 free, Christopher Mykkanen placed first, touching the wall in 4:28.91.

As for the 100 backstroke, graduate student Jack Easton (48.51) and junior Russell Exum (48.61) secured a one-two punch for the Mustangs, only a tenth of a second off from each other.

The 400 free relay closed out the night for the Mustangs, with Hoagland, Sungail, John Culver and Lance Butler finishing first place with a final time of 3:02.46.

Final Scores

SMU vs UIW

SMU 190.00 UIW 105.00

SMU vs OCU

SMU 199.00 OCU 90.00

Up Next

The Mustangs will host Minnesota on Friday (6:00 p.m.) and Saturday (11:00 a.m.), Oct. 20 and 21, for their final competition in the month of October.

“We kind of look at this as prelims and next week as finals,” Rhodenbaugh said. “We will go faster in most places next week because the guys will wear suits specifically for certain races instead of just wearing one suit for the entire meet.”

Courtesy: Oklahoma Christian Athletics

DALLAS, Texas – Oklahoma Christian kept the fall meets rolling by heading down to Dallas to swim at Southern Methodist University in a meet with the Mustangs and Incarnate Word.

Women’s Results

Men’s Results

Eli Rollen , JT Amrein , Victor Rosado , and Gabe Knaut took second in the men’s 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:30.45, just two-tenths of a second behind SMU’s team.

, , , and Gabe Knaut took second in the men’s 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:30.45, just two-tenths of a second behind SMU’s team. Victor Rosado took second in the men’s 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:40.67, coming in right behind SMU’s Christopher Mykkanen, who finished with a time of 1:40.51.

took second in the men’s 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:40.67, coming in right behind SMU’s Christopher Mykkanen, who finished with a time of 1:40.51. Amrein came in second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 54.60, gaining ground on the backend with a time of 28.60.

Knaut won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.50, with splits of 10.08 and 10.42.

Amrein won the 200-yard breaststroke by over seven seconds with a time of 2:00.31.

Rosado took second place in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 4:29.34, beating the first-place finisher in six of the ten splits.

Noah Rabb took second in the 200-yard Individual Medley in a time of 1:54.63.

took second in the 200-yard Individual Medley in a time of 1:54.63. Rosado, Amrein, Rollen, and Knaut won the 400-yard freestyle, finishing in a time of 3:02.84, three seconds faster than the second-place finishers.

Up Next

OC Swimming will have almost a month off from competition before hosting the Eagle Invitational on November 10-12th at the Mitch Park YMCA.

Courtesy: Incarnate Word Athletics

DALLAS – The University of the Incarnate Word swimming and diving teams competed in a tri-meet against Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Oklahoma Christian University (OCU) on Saturday afternoon.

After the meet coach Reed Robelot said, “We’re showing steady progress with each meet, which is the big-picture objective this time of year. Refining details continues to be on our to-do list, along with staying healthy. We also need everyone on the roster that’s able to compete, in position on meet day.”

The Cardinals had three swimmers win events this week. Megan Lopez won the first individual event of the meet, taking first in the 1,000 by over 10 seconds with a time of 10:28.81. Fernando Ruvalcaba Cruz went 1:47.25 to win the 200 backstroke. Panos Vlachogiannakos was back on top of the podium after going 1:51.99 in the 200 IM.

The divers also had a few standout performances in Dallas. Coach James Zagaria said, “I am very proud of the performances from the divers today.”

Dawson Mozisek was first on 3 meter and 1 meter dives with a NCAA Zone Qualifying score of 323.70, so far his highest scoring event this year.

The Cardinals will be back in action November 3 at home as they host University of Texas Permian Basin.