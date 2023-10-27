LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Gui Caribe Wins 100 Free Pan Ams Gold In 48.06

The Tennessee sprint train continues to roll–this time at the international level. At the 2023 Pan Am Games, Gui Caribe earned gold in the men’s 100 freestyle, ripping a time of 48.06.

OUROOOOOOO PARA GUILHERME CARIBÉ! 🥇 O brasileiro faz excelente prova, faz 48.06s e conquista o ouro nos 100m nado livre no Pan de Santiago! 🏊‍♀️ A natação brasileira é espetacular, meus amigos! 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/4qqhLo5b6H — Time Brasil (@timebrasil) October 23, 2023

Courtesy: Time Brasil (via Twitter)

Caribe, who represents Brazil internationally, is a current sophomore at the University of Tennessee. Last season, he followed in the steps of his teammate Jordan Crooks as an international recruit who quickly started dropping speedy yards time and making an impact for the Vols. Currently, Crooks and Caribe are one of the best sprinting duos in the NCAA.

Caribe is seeing those gains in yards pay off in long course as well. Here in Santiago, Caribe was out in 23.17, seven-hundredths behind American duo Jonny Kulow and Brooks Curry. He overtook them on the back half of the race, splitting 24.89 to claim gold and approach his PB of 47.82 from December 2022.

This edition of LIVEBARN Race of the Week is sort of a two-for-one. That’s because in addition to Caribe’s swim, Kulow and Curry tied for silver in a 48.27. We’ve seen plenty of ties before, but what makes this one special is that not only were they tied at the end of the race, but they also flipped at the 50-meter mark together, both splitting 23.10.

After winning this event, Caribe closed out his meet with a blistering 46.94 split to anchor the Brazil men’s 4×100 medley relay.

LiveBarn is a SwimSwam partner.