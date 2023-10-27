Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Gui Caribe Wins 100 Free Pan Ams Gold In 48.06

The Tennessee sprint train continues to roll–this time at the international level. At the 2023 Pan Am Games, Gui Caribe earned gold in the men’s 100 freestyle, ripping a time of 48.06.

Courtesy: Time Brasil (via Twitter)

Caribe, who represents Brazil internationally, is a current sophomore at the University of Tennessee. Last season, he followed in the steps of his teammate Jordan Crooks as an international recruit who quickly started dropping speedy yards time and making an impact for the Vols. Currently, Crooks and Caribe are one of the best sprinting duos in the NCAA.

Caribe is seeing those gains in yards pay off in long course as well. Here in Santiago, Caribe was out in 23.17, seven-hundredths behind American duo Jonny Kulow and Brooks Curry. He overtook them on the back half of the race, splitting 24.89 to claim gold and approach his PB of 47.82 from December 2022.

This edition of LIVEBARN Race of the Week is sort of a two-for-one. That’s because in addition to Caribe’s swim, Kulow and Curry tied for silver in a 48.27. We’ve seen plenty of ties before, but what makes this one special is that not only were they tied at the end of the race, but they also flipped at the 50-meter mark together, both splitting 23.10.

After winning this event, Caribe closed out his meet with a blistering 46.94 split to anchor the Brazil men’s 4×100 medley relay.

VFL
4 hours ago

Goated! Feel like with how good he is at the LCM 100, he’d be more drawn to the SCY 200 vs 100 fly as his third event.

Noah
6 hours ago

How many times do people have to say it wasn’t a PB🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Tyson Huynh
6 hours ago

yayayaya! lets goo

nuotostat
11 hours ago

Caribe PB 47.82 in 12/2022

nuotofan
Reply to  nuotostat
11 hours ago

Yes, for WA his name is Guilherme Santos Guilherme SANTOS | Results | FINA Official (worldaquatics.com)

