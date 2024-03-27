2024 Men’s NCAAs: Will Arizona State Sweep On Night 1?

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 1 Final Events

200 medley relay 45 minute break

800 free relay

The meet will kick off with the 200 medley relay. Last year, Leon Marchand had the fastest 50 breaststroke split ever with a 22.27 although the Sun Devils did not win the event as NC State won in an NCAA record. Since last year’s meet, the Arizona State men have broken that NCAA record as they swam a 1:20.55 at Pac-12s. The team comes in as the fastest relay by over a second as Florida is the #2 seed in a 1:21.66.

Florida was only 0.07 behind Arizona State for 3rd place last year so that bodes well for the competition. NC State lost three of their four legs from last year’s NCAA record-winning relay and is the #5 seed this year.

Something to look out for on night 1 is Leon Marchand swimming both relays. He swam both last year as he also swam the fastest 200 free split ever in a 1:28.42. Marchand is entered in three individual events which means he is limited to four relays (unless he scratches an individual event, which is unlikely). At Pac-12s, he did not swim on the 400 medley relay. He did complete the 200 medley and 800 relay free double.

Leading the way in the men’s 800 free relay is Arizona State who swam a 6:06.14 at Pac-12s and Marchand notably swam a 1:30.43, meaning he most likely has room to improve based on his 1:28 split from a year ago.

The Florida men are not far behind Arizona State as the #2 seed with a 6:06.36. The team was consistent with their entry time with only one 1:32.1 split while the rest were in the 1:31 range. The team is home to the #1 seed in the 200 free Macguire McDuff and he led off in a 1:31.62 which was almost a second off his winning time of a 1:30.64 from SECs, meaning he also has potential to be faster.