2024 Men's NCAAs: Will Arizona State Sweep On Night 1?

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 1 Final Events

  • 200 medley relay
    • 45 minute break
  • 800 free relay

The meet will kick off with the 200 medley relay. Last year, Leon Marchand had the fastest 50 breaststroke split ever with a 22.27 although the Sun Devils did not win the event as NC State won in an NCAA record. Since last year’s meet, the Arizona State men have broken that NCAA record as they swam a 1:20.55 at Pac-12s. The team comes in as the fastest relay by over a second as Florida is the #2 seed in a 1:21.66.

Florida was only 0.07 behind Arizona State for 3rd place last year so that bodes well for the competition. NC State lost three of their four legs from last year’s NCAA record-winning relay and is the #5 seed this year.

Something to look out for on night 1 is Leon Marchand swimming both relays. He swam both last year as he also swam the fastest 200 free split ever in a 1:28.42. Marchand is entered in three individual events which means he is limited to four relays (unless he scratches an individual event, which is unlikely). At Pac-12s, he did not swim on the 400 medley relay. He did complete the 200 medley and 800 relay free double.

Leading the way in the men’s 800 free relay is Arizona State who swam a 6:06.14 at Pac-12s and Marchand notably swam a 1:30.43, meaning he most likely has room to improve based on his 1:28 split from a year ago.

The Florida men are not far behind Arizona State as the #2 seed with a 6:06.36. The team was consistent with their entry time with only one 1:32.1 split while the rest were in the 1:31 range. The team is home to the #1 seed in the 200 free Macguire McDuff and he led off in a 1:31.62 which was almost a second off his winning time of a 1:30.64 from SECs, meaning he also has potential to be faster.

7
LBSWIM
27 minutes ago

Hello Everyone. Is there no streaming anywhere?

LBSWIM
Reply to  LBSWIM
25 minutes ago

Never mind. ESPN+, just like the women.

Swammer
32 minutes ago

Marchand will skip either the 200 or 400 free relay. ASU is so deep in sprint free right now.

Swemmer (GO DRESSEL)
Reply to  Swammer
30 minutes ago

Why would the MARTIAN swim the 200 Free Relay

Timekeeper
54 minutes ago

More importantly, will Bowman drop his heat sheet and then bend over to pick it up and accidentally expose his burnt orange undies?

Andrew
Reply to  Timekeeper
46 minutes ago

💀💀💀

Swemmer (GO DRESSEL)
58 minutes ago

MARCHAND the MARTIAN (he is out of this world after all) will go 21 on breast trust

