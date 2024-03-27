Kaylee McKeown Targeting Six Olympic Events For Rapid-Fire Schedule

The Australian Olympic Trials don’t take place until June but already we’re getting glimpses into prospective athletes’ schedules for the Games.

22-year-old Kaylee McKeown has made her ambitions known, targeting a potential six events for Paris 2024.

Already a 3-time gold medalist from Tokyo, McKeown has her sights set on the 100m/200m back, 200m IM, women’s 4x200m free relay, women’s 4x100m medley relay and the mixed medley relay.

McKeown already dabbled in this kind of hectic schedule at the New South Wales State Open Swimming Championships earlier this month. There she raced in a trio of events on the last night, racing in rapid-fire style in the 200m free, 200m IM and 50m back.

Should McKeown qualify across all six events, the Michael Bohl-trained star could be facing the following Olympic schedule.

Day 1

OFF

Day 2

OFF

Day 3

Morning – 100m back prelim

Evening – 100m back semi-final

Day 4

Morning – OFF

Evening – 100m back final

Day 5

OFF

Day 6

Morning – 200m back prelim, 4x200m free prelim

Evening – 200m back semi-final (3:10 pm), 4x200m free final (3:48 pm)

Day 7

Morning – 200m IM prelim, mixed medley relay prelim

Evening – 200m back final (2:39 pm), 200m IM semi-final (3:34 pm)

Day 8

Morning – women’s 4x100m medley prelim

Evening – 200m IM final (2:50 pm), mixed medley relay final (3:33 pm)

Day 9

Evening – women’s 4x100m medley relay

McKeown, who currently owns 4 individual world records, is up for the challenge, despite the fact that days 6-8 of the Olympic schedule could bring multiple finals on the same night with little rest in between.

“I don’t think anything’s crazy to be honest with you,’’ she said. “I think if you can think about it and dream about it, you have every opportunity and every kind of motivation to get up there and try to be one of the best.”

Bohl echoes her outlook, saying, “If there’s anyone who can double up, it’s Kaylee.

“She gives you everything she’s got all the time.”

All quotes courtesy of the Australian Olympic Committee.