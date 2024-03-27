Kaylee McKeown Targeting Six Olympic Events For Rapid-Fire Schedule

The Australian Olympic Trials don’t take place until June but already we’re getting glimpses into prospective athletes’ schedules for the Games.
22-year-old Kaylee McKeown has made her ambitions known, targeting a potential six events for Paris 2024.
Already a 3-time gold medalist from Tokyo, McKeown has her sights set on the 100m/200m back, 200m IM, women’s 4x200m free relay, women’s 4x100m medley relay and the mixed medley relay.
McKeown already dabbled in this kind of hectic schedule at the New South Wales State Open Swimming Championships earlier this month. There she raced in a trio of events on the last night, racing in rapid-fire style in the 200m free, 200m IM and 50m back.
Should McKeown qualify across all six events, the Michael Bohl-trained star could be facing the following Olympic schedule.
Day 1
- OFF
Day 2
- OFF
Day 3
- Morning – 100m back prelim
- Evening – 100m back semi-final
Day 4
- Morning – OFF
- Evening – 100m back final
Day 5
- OFF
Day 6
- Morning – 200m back prelim, 4x200m free prelim
- Evening – 200m back semi-final (3:10 pm), 4x200m free final (3:48 pm)
Day 7
- Morning – 200m IM prelim, mixed medley relay prelim
- Evening – 200m back final (2:39 pm), 200m IM semi-final (3:34 pm)
Day 8
- Morning – women’s 4x100m medley prelim
- Evening – 200m IM final (2:50 pm), mixed medley relay final (3:33 pm)
Day 9
- Evening – women’s 4x100m medley relay
McKeown, who currently owns 4 individual world records, is up for the challenge, despite the fact that days 6-8 of the Olympic schedule could bring multiple finals on the same night with little rest in between.
“I don’t think anything’s crazy to be honest with you,’’ she said. “I think if you can think about it and dream about it, you have every opportunity and every kind of motivation to get up there and try to be one of the best.”
Bohl echoes her outlook, saying, “If there’s anyone who can double up, it’s Kaylee.
“She gives you everything she’s got all the time.”
If she gets a place in the 4×200 but not in the final, would she be willing to swim heats?
If there is anyone who can pull it off, it’s her.
Aussie women should have enough depth to make finals in womens relays with using their best swimmers (and is she one of the top 4 200 free swimmers?)
Her time from last week is 0.14 off being top 4 Aussies in the last 3 years (excluding Wilson who is pregnant and McKeon who isn’t swimming it). So very possible.
I would not be swimming both if I was her. She can do either prelims or finals but both would be silly
So she is being screwed over by Bob Bowman. Guess his victimless and extremely inappropriate manipulation of the schedule that goes completely against the spirit of competition wasn’t actually victimless
It’s basically the same amount of time in b/w the changed events and the 2 IM final and MMR final.
The 2 back semi should be much, much less taxing of a swim than a 2 IM final.
McKeown can do a 2:06 200 back half asleep, blindfolded with 1 hand tied behind her back. She will be fine.
If she just does the 4x200m prelim and the 4x100MMR final doesn’t look soooo impossible….sad she has the first 2 days to twiddle her thumbs in the village.
Probably wont make the 4/200 anyway
If you exclude Wilson and McKeon who won’t swim it, Kaylee is 7th fastest Australian in the last 4 years, 0.06 off top 6. That too 6 includes Melverton who hasn’t been faster than Kaylee for 2 years. “Probably won’t make it” just seems factually and objectively false.
I’d do 7
Could cost her a better placing for 200back and IM races. Schedule fatigue kicks in later in the heavy program. Some swimmers will be fresh!
The only actual contender in either of those events who might be fresh is Alex Walsh and that’s assuming she doesn’t make the 4IM. If she does there won’t be a single medal contender in either race who hasn’t raced already