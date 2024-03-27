Duncan Scott Relishing Chance To Race Leon Marchand

Great Britain’s Duncan Scott is one of the most versatile swimmers on the planet. The 26-year-old has raced on the elite level in events ranging from the 100m free to the 200m fly to the 100m breast.

At the 2020 Olympic Games, Scott earned silver in the men’s 200m free, silver in the 200m IM, silver in the men’s medley relay and gold in the men’s 4x200m free relay to become the first British athlete to win 4 medals at a single Olympics.

With the British Swimming Championships/Olympic Trials kicking off less than a week from now, the Stephen Tigg-trained star is reflecting on how far he’s come over the last year.

“Last year was quite challenging but I think probably most athletes get that at some point or several points throughout their career,” Scott told BBC Scotland.

“Swimming is a sport of 20-plus hours a week, there’s plenty of time when you’re thinking to yourself following a black line up and down a pool. When things aren’t going great you’re like, ‘is this just really worth everything that I’m doing?’

“I’d like to think I’ve grown a lot since that and there’s a lot of learning that came from last year as well. So as much as it was really difficult at the time, I think now looking back at it, it was something well worth it as well.” (BBC Scotland)

“Making things a lot more simple – just turning up for training and getting this done, getting that done that period between April and the worlds [in July 2023] I was able to execute that really well.

The 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka saw Scott earn another silver in the 200m IM, an event in which he’ll most likely face French phenom Leon Marchand.

But that prospect only fuels Scott to relish the opportunity.

“I think the prospect of going up against Leon at home is quite special,” Scott told (The Independent).

“I get excited just thinking about it. I want to race the best in the world and go head-to-head with them. Leon is going to be there and he’s going to be at his best.

Scott will be racing the 100m free, 200m free and 200m IM at the British Olympic Trials which begin on April 2nd.