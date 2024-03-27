Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 M. NCAAs: Hayes #1 50 Back Split All-Time, Bell #1 50 Breast Split All-Time

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

200 MEDLEY RELAY — TIMED FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 1:20.55 — Arizona State (J. Dolan, L. Marchand, I. Kharun, J. Kulow), 2024
  • Meet Record: 1:20.67 — NC State (K. Stokowski, M. Hunter, N. Korstanje, D. Curtiss), 2023
  • American Record: 1:21.66 — Florida (A. Chaney, J. Smith, S. Buff, M. McDuff), 2024
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:20.55 — Arizona State (J. Dolan, L. Marchand, I. Kharun, J. Kulow), 2024
  • 2023 Champion: 1:20.67 — NC State (K. Stokowski, M. Hunter, N. Korstanje, D. Curtiss), 2023

Top 8:

  1. Florida (A. Chaney, J. Smith, J. Liendo, M. McDuff) — 1:20.15 *NCAA, Meet, U.S. Open Record*
  2. Arizona State (J. Dolan, L. Marchand, I. Kharun, J. Kulow) — 1:20.55
  3. NC State (A. Hayes, S. Hoover, L. Miller, Q. McCarty) — 1:20.98 *American Record*
  4. Cal — 1:21.01
  5. Tennessee — 1:21.91
  6. Indiana — 1:22.10
  7. Stanford — 1:22.43
  8. Auburn — 1:22.57

The first event of men’s NCAAs, the 200 medley relay, had many historic splits in the all-time top five performers. One swimmer on every stroke swam in the top five performers of all-time.

NC State’s Aiden Hayes led off in a 20.07 becoming #1 all-time in the 50 back. Hayes notably won the NCAA title last year in the 200 fly but showed off his sprinting here. The NC State men had two big choices as they also could have gone with the now #3 performer of all-time Kacper Stokowki. Stokowski was the only returner from their NCAA record-setting relay a year ago.

Cal’s Liam Bell passed Leon Marchand for the fastest 50 breast split of all-time. Bell swam a 22.25, 0.02 seconds faster than Marchand’s 22.27 from a year ago. Marchand notably split a 22.59 tonight, the third fastest of the field.

Florida’s Josh Liendo had the 2nd fastest 50 fly split of all-time, helping the relay to an NCAA record in their win. The final top five performer of all-time is now Arizona State’s Jonny Kulow who anchored in a 17.94.

50 Back All-Time Performers

  1. 20.07 Aiden Hayes (2024)
  2. 20.08 Bjorn Seeliger (2022)
  3. 20.16 Kacper Stokowski (2022)
  4. 20.19 Adam Chaney (2022)
  5. 20.20 Ryan Murphy (2016)

50 Breast All-Time Performers

  1. 22.25 Liam Bell (2024)
  2. 22.27 Leon Marchand (2023)
  3. 22.39 Derek Maas/Max McHugh (2023)
  4. tie
  5. Noah Nichols (2023)

50 Fly All-Time Performers

  1. 18.80, Jordan Crooks (2023)
  2. 18.97 Josh Liendo (2024)
  3. 19.15 Nyls Korstanje (2023)
  4. 19.24 Ilya Kharun (2024)
  5. 19.35 Luke Miller (2024)

50 Free All-Time Performers

  1. 17.30 Caeleb Dressel (2018)
  2. 17.86 Vlad Morozov (2013)
  3. 17.94 Jonny Kulow (2024)
  4. 18.00 Kristian Gkolomeev (2016)
  5. 18.04 Nyls Korstanje (2022)

NotASwimmer
52 minutes ago

I’m calling it now – the 2024 USA 400 free relay will be Dressel, Kulow, Guiliano, and Alexy.

D3 Warrior
1 hour ago

Luke miller was 19.35

