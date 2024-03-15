Paris 2024 Olympic Organizers Release Minute-by-Minute Swimming Schedule

The minute-by-minute swimming schedule for finals has been released for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The schedule has been a topic of discussion following the recent announcement of a few minor event order changes.

The schedule doesn’t really tell us anything we don’t already know in terms of who may be facing tough doubles, but it does show exactly how much time people will have in between these doubles.

With the recent schedule changes, Leon Marchand will now have about an hour and a half separating the the 200 fly and 200 breast final. The 200 fly is the 3rd event of the night, while the 200 breast is 7th. Originally the 200 breast came right after the 200 fly, which would’ve made the double pretty much impossible.

Canada’s Summer McIntosh will likely face a difficult turnaround right off the bat on day one with the final of the 4×100 free relay coming just half an hour after the final of the 400 free final. Another potential double for her was the 200 IM/800 free, but with only ten minutes separating the finals, that is looking more unlikely.

There is about an hour difference between the 200 backstroke final and 200 IM semifinal that could affect multiple swimmers, including Australian Kaylee McKeown .

The minute-by-minute schedule has been released for other Olympic sports as well, revealing a potentially historic lineup of events for the United States on August 3rd. The women’s 200 IM final will go off at 2:59pm (ET), which will be followed closely by the women’s 800m free final (3:09pm ET). On the track, the women’s 100m final will start at 3:20pm, right around when the 800m in the pool will be finishing up.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that the U.S. comes out of these 20-minutes with three gold medals. It would take Kate Douglass securing gold in the 200m IM, followed by Katie Ledecky winning the 800m free, and Sha’Carri Richardson rounding things out the 100m on the track.

The women’s vault final for gymnastics is also scheduled for the same Saturday with a start time of 10:19am (ET). This makes it only the second time ever that the Olympic schedule will feature finals of swimming, track & field, and gymnastics on the same day.

