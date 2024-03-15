Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Paris 2024 Olympic Organizers Release Minute-by-Minute Swimming Schedule

The minute-by-minute swimming schedule for finals has been released for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The schedule has been a topic of discussion following the recent announcement of a few minor event order changes.

The schedule doesn’t really tell us anything we don’t already know in terms of who may be facing tough doubles, but it does show exactly how much time people will have in between these doubles.

With the recent schedule changes, Leon Marchand will now have about an hour and a half separating the the 200 fly and 200 breast final. The 200 fly is the 3rd event of the night, while the 200 breast is 7th. Originally the 200 breast came right after the 200 fly, which would’ve made the double pretty much impossible.

Canada’s Summer McIntosh will likely face a difficult turnaround right off the bat on day one with the final of the 4×100 free relay coming just half an hour after the final of the 400 free final. Another potential double for her was the 200 IM/800 free, but with only ten minutes separating the finals, that is looking more unlikely.

There is about an hour difference between the 200 backstroke final and 200 IM semifinal that could affect multiple swimmers, including Australian Kaylee McKeown .

The minute-by-minute schedule has been released for other Olympic sports as well, revealing a potentially historic lineup of events for the United States on August 3rd. The women’s 200 IM final will go off at 2:59pm (ET), which will be followed closely by the women’s 800m free final (3:09pm ET). On the track, the women’s 100m final will start at 3:20pm, right around when the 800m in the pool will be finishing up.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that the U.S. comes out of these 20-minutes with three gold medals. It would take Kate Douglass securing gold in the 200m IM, followed by Katie Ledecky winning the 800m free, and Sha’Carri Richardson rounding things out the 100m on the track.

The women’s vault final for gymnastics is also scheduled for the same Saturday with a start time of 10:19am (ET). This makes it only the second time ever that the Olympic schedule will feature finals of swimming, track & field, and gymnastics on the same day.

FULL PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC SWIMMING CALENDAR

Times shown in ET

SESSION EVENT
Day 1 Prelims Women 100m Butterfly
Women 400m Freestyle
Men 100m Breaststroke
Men 400m Freestyle
Women 4x100m Freestyle
Men 4x100m Freestyle
Day 1 Finals Women 100m Butterfly Semi-Final – 2:30pm
Men 400m Freestyle Final – 2:42pm
Women 400m Freestyle Final – 2:55pm
Men 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final – 3:15pm
Women 4x100m Freestyle Final – 3:37pm
Men 4x100m Freestyle Final – 3:50pm
Day 2 Prelims Men 200m Freestyle
Men 400m Individual Medley
Women 100m Breaststroke
Men 100m Backstroke
Women 200m Freestyle
Day 2 Finals Men 400m Individual Medley Final – 2:30pm
Women 100m Butterfly Final – 2:45om
Men 200m Freestyle Semi-Final – 2:51pm
Women 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final – 3:15pm
Men 100m Backstroke Semi-Final – 3:37pm
Men 100m Breaststroke Final – 3:54
Women 200m Freestyle Semi-Final – 4:00pm
Day 3 Prelims Women 400m Individual Medley
Women 100m Backstroke
Men 800m Freestyle
Day 3 Finals Women 400m Individual Medley Final – 2:30pm
Men 200m Freestyle Final – 2:43pm
Women 100m Backstroke Semi-Final – 3:00pm
Men 100m Backstroke Final – 3:22pm
Women 100m Breaststroke Final – 3:32pm
Women 200m Freestyle Final – 3:38pm
Day 4 Prelims Men 200m Butterfly
Men 100m Freestyle
Women 1500m Freestyle
Women 100m Freestyle
Men 200m Breaststroke
Men 4x200m Freestyle
Day 4 Finals Men 100m Freestyle Semi-Final – 2:30pm
Men 200m Butterfly Semi-Final – 2:41pm
Women 100m Backstroke Final – 2:57pm
Men 800m Freestyle Final – 3:03pm
Women 100m Freestyle Semi-Final – 3:25pm
Men 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final – 3:46pm
Men 4x200m Freestyle Final – 3:59pm
Day 5 Prelims Women 200m Breaststroke
Men 200m Backstroke
Women 200m Butterfly
Day 5 Finals Women 100m Freestyle Final – 2:30pm
Men 200m Butterfly Final – 2:36pm
Women 200m Butterfly Semi-Final – 2:42pm
Women 1500m Freestyle Final – 3:04pm
Men 200m Backstroke Semi-Final – 3:34pm
Women 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final – 3:46pm
Men 200m Breaststroke Final – 4:08pm
Men 100m Freestyle Final – 4:15pm
Day 6 Prelims Women 200m Backstroke
Men’s 50m Freestyle
Men’s 200 IM
Women 4x200m Freestyle
Day 6 Finals Women 200m Butterfly Final – 2:30pm
Men 200m Backstroke Final – 2:37pm
Men 50m Freestyle Semi-Final – 2:44pm
Women 200m Breaststroke Final – 3:03pm
Women 200m Backstroke Semi-Final – 3:10pm
Men 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final – 3:34pm
Women 4x200m Freestyle Final – 3:48pm
Day 7 Prelims Men 100m Butterfly
Women 200m Individual Medley
Women 800m Freestyle
Mixed 4x100m Medley
Day 7 Finals Men 50m Freestyle Final – 2:30pm
Women 200m Backstroke Final – 2:39pm
Men 200m Individual Medley Final – 2:49pm
Men 100m Butterfly Semi-Final – 3:09pm
Women 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final – 3:34pm
Day 8 Prelims Women 50m Freestyle
Men 1500m Freestyle
Men 4x100m Medley
Women 4x100m Medley
Day 8 Finals Men 100m Butterfly Final – 2:30pm
Women 50m Freestyle Semi-Final – 2:39pm
Women 200m Individual Medley Final – 2:59pm
Women 800m Freestyle Final – 3:09pm
Mixed 4x100m Medley Final – 3:33pm
Day 9 Finals Women 50m Freestyle Final – 12:30pm
Men 1500m Freestyle Final – 12:36pm
Men 4x100m Medley Final – 1:12pm
Women 4x100m Medley Final – 1:35pm

 

