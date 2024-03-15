Paris 2024 Olympic Organizers Release Minute-by-Minute Swimming Schedule

The minute-by-minute swimming schedule for finals has been released for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The schedule has been a topic of discussion following the recent announcement of a few minor event order changes.
The schedule doesn’t really tell us anything we don’t already know in terms of who may be facing tough doubles, but it does show exactly how much time people will have in between these doubles.
With the recent schedule changes, Leon Marchand will now have about an hour and a half separating the the 200 fly and 200 breast final. The 200 fly is the 3rd event of the night, while the 200 breast is 7th. Originally the 200 breast came right after the 200 fly, which would’ve made the double pretty much impossible.
Canada’s Summer McIntosh will likely face a difficult turnaround right off the bat on day one with the final of the 4×100 free relay coming just half an hour after the final of the 400 free final. Another potential double for her was the 200 IM/800 free, but with only ten minutes separating the finals, that is looking more unlikely.
There is about an hour difference between the 200 backstroke final and 200 IM semifinal that could affect multiple swimmers, including Australian Kaylee McKeown .
The minute-by-minute schedule has been released for other Olympic sports as well, revealing a potentially historic lineup of events for the United States on August 3rd. The women’s 200 IM final will go off at 2:59pm (ET), which will be followed closely by the women’s 800m free final (3:09pm ET). On the track, the women’s 100m final will start at 3:20pm, right around when the 800m in the pool will be finishing up.
It is not out of the realm of possibility that the U.S. comes out of these 20-minutes with three gold medals. It would take Kate Douglass securing gold in the 200m IM, followed by Katie Ledecky winning the 800m free, and Sha’Carri Richardson rounding things out the 100m on the track.
The women’s vault final for gymnastics is also scheduled for the same Saturday with a start time of 10:19am (ET). This makes it only the second time ever that the Olympic schedule will feature finals of swimming, track & field, and gymnastics on the same day.
FULL PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC SWIMMING CALENDAR
Times shown in ET
|SESSION
|EVENT
|Day 1 Prelims
|Women 100m Butterfly
|Women 400m Freestyle
|Men 100m Breaststroke
|Men 400m Freestyle
|Women 4x100m Freestyle
|Men 4x100m Freestyle
|Day 1 Finals
|Women 100m Butterfly Semi-Final – 2:30pm
|Men 400m Freestyle Final – 2:42pm
|Women 400m Freestyle Final – 2:55pm
|Men 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final – 3:15pm
|Women 4x100m Freestyle Final – 3:37pm
|Men 4x100m Freestyle Final – 3:50pm
|Day 2 Prelims
|Men 200m Freestyle
|Men 400m Individual Medley
|Women 100m Breaststroke
|Men 100m Backstroke
|Women 200m Freestyle
|Day 2 Finals
|Men 400m Individual Medley Final – 2:30pm
|Women 100m Butterfly Final – 2:45om
|Men 200m Freestyle Semi-Final – 2:51pm
|Women 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final – 3:15pm
|Men 100m Backstroke Semi-Final – 3:37pm
|Men 100m Breaststroke Final – 3:54
|Women 200m Freestyle Semi-Final – 4:00pm
|Day 3 Prelims
|Women 400m Individual Medley
|Women 100m Backstroke
|Men 800m Freestyle
|Day 3 Finals
|Women 400m Individual Medley Final – 2:30pm
|Men 200m Freestyle Final – 2:43pm
|Women 100m Backstroke Semi-Final – 3:00pm
|Men 100m Backstroke Final – 3:22pm
|Women 100m Breaststroke Final – 3:32pm
|Women 200m Freestyle Final – 3:38pm
|Day 4 Prelims
|Men 200m Butterfly
|Men 100m Freestyle
|Women 1500m Freestyle
|Women 100m Freestyle
|Men 200m Breaststroke
|Men 4x200m Freestyle
|Day 4 Finals
|Men 100m Freestyle Semi-Final – 2:30pm
|Men 200m Butterfly Semi-Final – 2:41pm
|Women 100m Backstroke Final – 2:57pm
|Men 800m Freestyle Final – 3:03pm
|Women 100m Freestyle Semi-Final – 3:25pm
|Men 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final – 3:46pm
|Men 4x200m Freestyle Final – 3:59pm
|Day 5 Prelims
|Women 200m Breaststroke
|Men 200m Backstroke
|Women 200m Butterfly
|Day 5 Finals
|Women 100m Freestyle Final – 2:30pm
|Men 200m Butterfly Final – 2:36pm
|Women 200m Butterfly Semi-Final – 2:42pm
|Women 1500m Freestyle Final – 3:04pm
|Men 200m Backstroke Semi-Final – 3:34pm
|Women 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final – 3:46pm
|Men 200m Breaststroke Final – 4:08pm
|Men 100m Freestyle Final – 4:15pm
|Day 6 Prelims
|Women 200m Backstroke
|Men’s 50m Freestyle
|Men’s 200 IM
|Women 4x200m Freestyle
|Day 6 Finals
|Women 200m Butterfly Final – 2:30pm
|Men 200m Backstroke Final – 2:37pm
|Men 50m Freestyle Semi-Final – 2:44pm
|Women 200m Breaststroke Final – 3:03pm
|Women 200m Backstroke Semi-Final – 3:10pm
|Men 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final – 3:34pm
|Women 4x200m Freestyle Final – 3:48pm
|Day 7 Prelims
|Men 100m Butterfly
|Women 200m Individual Medley
|Women 800m Freestyle
|Mixed 4x100m Medley
|Day 7 Finals
|Men 50m Freestyle Final – 2:30pm
|Women 200m Backstroke Final – 2:39pm
|Men 200m Individual Medley Final – 2:49pm
|Men 100m Butterfly Semi-Final – 3:09pm
|Women 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final – 3:34pm
|Day 8 Prelims
|Women 50m Freestyle
|Men 1500m Freestyle
|Men 4x100m Medley
|Women 4x100m Medley
|Day 8 Finals
|Men 100m Butterfly Final – 2:30pm
|Women 50m Freestyle Semi-Final – 2:39pm
|Women 200m Individual Medley Final – 2:59pm
|Women 800m Freestyle Final – 3:09pm
|Mixed 4x100m Medley Final – 3:33pm
|Day 9 Finals
|Women 50m Freestyle Final – 12:30pm
|Men 1500m Freestyle Final – 12:36pm
|Men 4x100m Medley Final – 1:12pm
|Women 4x100m Medley Final – 1:35pm
For now, until The Evil Bob Bowman changes the schedule based on what his athletes qualify for.
hot take Leon Marchand If he treid he could win all the 200’s of stroke
His ass is NOT beating Kos in the 200 back
And Qin and Milak (if in peak form) are also highly unlikely.
Or Pan, Popovici, or any of the British guys lol.
but his free needs alittle help
True but his underwaters are way fing better then kos
At this point, they are only reasonably better. Watch Kos’s swims from Pac 12s. His UWs are fire.
As it is, even the 2 probable ones are far from certain. So nope, no chance,
McKeown, McIntosh, Douglass, and Walsh in the IM’s this year is going to be ridiculous.
To think that we had one person going 2:07 consistently just a few years ago is unreal.