Paris Olympic Schedule Change Opens The Door For Marchand’s 200 Fly/200 Breast Double

The event order at the Paris Olympics has seen a pair of minor changes, one of which figures to be of great benefit to French superstar Leon Marchand.
According to an announcement made by USA Swimming on Wednesday, the following changes have been made to the order of events in Paris, and thus will be mimicked at the U.S. Trials:
- On Day 5, the women’s 200 fly semis and men’s 200 breast final will swap places. This makes the 200 fly the third event of the night and the 200 breast the seventh.
- On Day 6, the men’s 50 free semis will be the third race of the night (originally sixth) and the women’s 200 back will be the fifth (originally third).
The change on Day 5 puts four events and seven total heats, one of which is the women’s 1500 free, between the men’s 200 fly and 200 breast final after they were previously back-to-back (along with multiple medal ceremonies, most likely). That will allow Marchand to race both events at the Games, something we learned earlier this month his coaches had lobbied for.
DAY 5 EVENT CHANGE
|Previous Day 5 Finals
|
New Day 5 Finals
|Women 100m Freestyle Final
|
Women 100m Freestyle Final
|Men 200m Butterfly Final
|
Men 200m Butterfly Final
|Men 200m Breaststroke Final
|
Women 200m Butterfly Semi-Final
|Women 1500m Freestyle Final
|
Women 1500m Freestyle Final
|Men 200m Backstroke Semi-Final
|
Men 200m Backstroke Semi-Final
|Women 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final
|
Women 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final
|Women 200m Butterfly Semi-Final
|
Men 200m Breaststroke Final
|Men 100m Freestyle Final
|
Men 100m Freestyle Final
Marchand is the reigning world champion in the 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM, having won back-to-back titles in the medley events while winning the 200 fly for the first time last year after claiming silver in 2023.
In the 200 breast, he has yet to race the event on the major international stage, but he did produce a time of 2:06.59 at the 2023 French Elite Championships that would’ve won bronze at the World Championships and ranks him #5 all-time.
The other schedule change could open the door for a female swimmer to race both the 200 fly and 200 back with less of a time crunch, and it also would allow a male swimmer to do the 200 IM/50 free double, though there don’t appear to be any obvious candidates for that right now.
Michael Andrew raced both events at the Tokyo Olympics, placing 4th in the 50 free and 5th in the 200 IM, but has previously said the medley event is not one of his focuses this year.
It does, however, make it more difficult for a woman to race both the 200 back and 800 free relay.
DAY 6 EVENT CHANGE
|Previous Day 6 Finals
|New Day 6 Finals
|Women 200m Butterfly Final
|Women 200m Butterfly Final
|Men 200m Backstroke Final
|Men 200m Backstroke Final
|
Women 200m Backstroke Semi-Final
|Men 50m Freestyle Semi-Final
|
Women 200m Breaststroke Final
|Women 200m Breaststroke Final
|
Men 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final
|Women 200m Backstroke Semi-Final
|Men 50m Freestyle Semi-Final
|Men 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final
|Women 4x200m Freestyle Final
|Women 4x200m Freestyle Final
FULL PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC SWIMMING CALENDAR
|Session
|Event
|Day 1 Prelims
|Women 100m Butterfly
|Women 400m Freestyle
|Men 100m Breaststroke
|Men 400m Freestyle
|Women 4x100m Freestyle
|Men 4x100m Freestyle
|Day 1 Finals
|Women 100m Butterfly Semi-Final
|Men 400m Freestyle Final
|Women 400m Freestyle Final
|Men 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final
|Women 4x100m Freestyle Final
|Men 4x100m Freestyle Final
|Day 2 Prelims
|Men 200m Freestyle
|Men 400m Individual Medley
|Women 100m Breaststroke
|Men 100m Backstroke
|Women 200m Freestyle
|Day 2 Finals
|Men 400m Individual Medley Final
|Women 100m Butterfly Final
|Men 200m Freestyle Semi-Final
|Women 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final
|Men 100m Backstroke Semi-Final
|Men 100m Breaststroke Final
|Women 200m Freestyle Semi-Final
|Day 3 Prelims
|Women 400m Individual Medley
|Women 100m Backstroke
|Men 800m Freestyle
|Day 3 Finals
|Women 400m Individual Medley Final
|Men 200m Freestyle Final
|Women 100m Backstroke Semi-Final
|Men 100m Backstroke Final
|Women 100m Breaststroke Final
|Women 200m Freestyle Final
|Day 4 Prelims
|Men 200m Butterfly
|Men 100m Freestyle
|Women 1500m Freestyle
|Women 100m Freestyle
|Men 200m Breaststroke
|Men 4x200m Freestyle
|Day 4 Finals
|Men 100m Freestyle Semi-Final
|Men 200m Butterfly Semi-Final
|Women 100m Backstroke Final
|Men 800m Freestyle Final
|Women 100m Freestyle Semi-Final
|Men 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final
|Men 4x200m Freestyle Final
|Day 5 Prelims
|Women 200m Breaststroke
|Men 200m Backstroke
|Women 200m Butterfly
|Day 5 Finals
|Women 100m Freestyle Final
|Men 200m Butterfly Final
|Women 200m Butterfly Semi-Final
|Women 1500m Freestyle Final
|Men 200m Backstroke Semi-Final
|Women 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final
|Men 200m Breaststroke Final
|Men 100m Freestyle Final
|Day 6 Prelims
|Women 200m Backstroke
|Men’s 50m Freestyle
|Men’s 200 IM
|Women 4x200m Freestyle
|Day 6 Finals
|Women 200m Butterfly Final
|Men 200m Backstroke Final
|Men 50m Freestyle Semi-Final
|Women 200m Breaststroke Final
|Women 200m Backstroke Semi-Final
|Men 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final
|Women 4x200m Freestyle Final
|Day 7 Prelims
|Men 100m Butterfly
|Women 200m Individual Medley
|Women 800m Freestyle
|Mixed 4x100m Medley
|Day 7 Finals
|Men 50m Freestyle Final
|Women 200m Backstroke Final
|Men 200m Individual Medley Final
|Men 100m Butterfly Semi-Final
|Women 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final
|Day 8 Prelims
|Women 50m Freestyle
|Men 1500m Freestyle
|Men 4x100m Medley
|Women 4x100m Medley
|Day 8 Finals
|Men 100m Butterfly Final
|Women 50m Freestyle Semi-Final
|Women 200m Individual Medley Final
|Women 800m Freestyle Final
|Mixed 4x100m Medley Final
|Day 9 Finals
|Women 50m Freestyle Final
|Men 1500m Freestyle Final
|Men 4x100m Medley Final
|Women 4x100m Medley Final
And that closes the door on Kaylee McKeown swimming in the 4×200.
Would love to see a Leon vs Qin 200m!!
My money is still on Qin given he has been nearly half a second quicker than anyone else over the distance, but will surely be a close race!
They really did it just for one athlete, I’m so not looking forward to other swimmers making requests like this in the future…
Well since we already started doing it, time for McIntosh to ask for a change so she can swim the 800 too?
Here I am complaining about lobbying when I literally live in DC
Let summer do the 800 free next
If you’re going to start making changes, why not change the 200IM/200back conflict which is an extremely common double?
And guess this confirms Kaylee definitely won’t be swimming the 200 relay
For both the men and the women, and yet they never change it.
It is, kinda? They’re at least not both finals in the same session, which was what killed Lochte.
The men’s had a conflict and it was fixed for Paris, while the women previously didn’t have one and they’ve introduced it for Paris. Seems ridiculous to introduce a new conflict for a very common double
Granted the change is minor, but I feel really strongly that changing the schedule of events for one athletes is not in the spirit of the Games.
What is the spirit, though?
(Because it’s in actuality Selling Ads so getting that one marquee athlete more opportunities to race?? Heck ya we are.)
Home country advantage. Why not. We want to see the biggest spectacle.