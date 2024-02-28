Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Paris Olympic Schedule Change Opens The Door For Marchand’s 200 Fly/200 Breast Double

Comments: 32

The event order at the Paris Olympics has seen a pair of minor changes, one of which figures to be of great benefit to French superstar Leon Marchand.

According to an announcement made by USA Swimming on Wednesday, the following changes have been made to the order of events in Paris, and thus will be mimicked at the U.S. Trials:

  • On Day 5, the women’s 200 fly semis and men’s 200 breast final will swap places. This makes the 200 fly the third event of the night and the 200 breast the seventh.
  • On Day 6, the men’s 50 free semis will be the third race of the night (originally sixth) and the women’s 200 back will be the fifth (originally third).

The change on Day 5 puts four events and seven total heats, one of which is the women’s 1500 free, between the men’s 200 fly and 200 breast final after they were previously back-to-back (along with multiple medal ceremonies, most likely). That will allow Marchand to race both events at the Games, something we learned earlier this month his coaches had lobbied for.

DAY 5 EVENT CHANGE

Previous Day 5 Finals
New Day 5 Finals
Women 100m Freestyle Final
Women 100m Freestyle Final
Men 200m Butterfly Final
Men 200m Butterfly Final
Men 200m Breaststroke Final
Women 200m Butterfly Semi-Final
Women 1500m Freestyle Final
Women 1500m Freestyle Final
Men 200m Backstroke Semi-Final
Men 200m Backstroke Semi-Final
Women 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final
Women 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final
Women 200m Butterfly Semi-Final
Men 200m Breaststroke Final
Men 100m Freestyle Final
Men 100m Freestyle Final

Marchand is the reigning world champion in the 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM, having won back-to-back titles in the medley events while winning the 200 fly for the first time last year after claiming silver in 2023.

In the 200 breast, he has yet to race the event on the major international stage, but he did produce a time of 2:06.59 at the 2023 French Elite Championships that would’ve won bronze at the World Championships and ranks him #5 all-time.

The other schedule change could open the door for a female swimmer to race both the 200 fly and 200 back with less of a time crunch, and it also would allow a male swimmer to do the 200 IM/50 free double, though there don’t appear to be any obvious candidates for that right now.

Michael Andrew raced both events at the Tokyo Olympics, placing 4th in the 50 free and 5th in the 200 IM, but has previously said the medley event is not one of his focuses this year.

It does, however, make it more difficult for a woman to race both the 200 back and 800 free relay.

DAY 6 EVENT CHANGE

Previous Day 6 Finals New Day 6 Finals
Women 200m Butterfly Final Women 200m Butterfly Final
Men 200m Backstroke Final Men 200m Backstroke Final
Women 200m Backstroke Semi-Final
 Men 50m Freestyle Semi-Final
Women 200m Breaststroke Final
 Women 200m Breaststroke Final
Men 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final
 Women 200m Backstroke Semi-Final
Men 50m Freestyle Semi-Final Men 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final
Women 4x200m Freestyle Final Women 4x200m Freestyle Final

FULL PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC SWIMMING CALENDAR

Session Event
Day 1 Prelims Women 100m Butterfly
Women 400m Freestyle
Men 100m Breaststroke
Men 400m Freestyle
Women 4x100m Freestyle
Men 4x100m Freestyle
Day 1 Finals Women 100m Butterfly Semi-Final
Men 400m Freestyle Final
Women 400m Freestyle Final
Men 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final
Women 4x100m Freestyle Final
Men 4x100m Freestyle Final
Day 2 Prelims Men 200m Freestyle
Men 400m Individual Medley
Women 100m Breaststroke
Men 100m Backstroke
Women 200m Freestyle
Day 2 Finals Men 400m Individual Medley Final
Women 100m Butterfly Final
Men 200m Freestyle Semi-Final
Women 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final
Men 100m Backstroke Semi-Final
Men 100m Breaststroke Final
Women 200m Freestyle Semi-Final
Day 3 Prelims Women 400m Individual Medley
Women 100m Backstroke
Men 800m Freestyle
Day 3 Finals Women 400m Individual Medley Final
Men 200m Freestyle Final
Women 100m Backstroke Semi-Final
Men 100m Backstroke Final
Women 100m Breaststroke Final
Women 200m Freestyle Final
Day 4 Prelims Men 200m Butterfly
Men 100m Freestyle
Women 1500m Freestyle
Women 100m Freestyle
Men 200m Breaststroke
Men 4x200m Freestyle
Day 4 Finals Men 100m Freestyle Semi-Final
Men 200m Butterfly Semi-Final
Women 100m Backstroke Final
Men 800m Freestyle Final
Women 100m Freestyle Semi-Final
Men 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final
Men 4x200m Freestyle Final
Day 5 Prelims Women 200m Breaststroke
Men 200m Backstroke
Women 200m Butterfly
Day 5 Finals Women 100m Freestyle Final
Men 200m Butterfly Final
Women 200m Butterfly Semi-Final
Women 1500m Freestyle Final
Men 200m Backstroke Semi-Final
Women 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final
Men 200m Breaststroke Final
Men 100m Freestyle Final
Day 6 Prelims Women 200m Backstroke
Men’s 50m Freestyle
Men’s 200 IM
Women 4x200m Freestyle
Day 6 Finals Women 200m Butterfly Final
Men 200m Backstroke Final
Men 50m Freestyle Semi-Final
Women 200m Breaststroke Final
Women 200m Backstroke Semi-Final
Men 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final
Women 4x200m Freestyle Final
Day 7 Prelims Men 100m Butterfly
Women 200m Individual Medley
Women 800m Freestyle
Mixed 4x100m Medley
Day 7 Finals Men 50m Freestyle Final
Women 200m Backstroke Final
Men 200m Individual Medley Final
Men 100m Butterfly Semi-Final
Women 200m Individual Medley Semi-Final
Day 8 Prelims Women 50m Freestyle
Men 1500m Freestyle
Men 4x100m Medley
Women 4x100m Medley
Day 8 Finals Men 100m Butterfly Final
Women 50m Freestyle Semi-Final
Women 200m Individual Medley Final
Women 800m Freestyle Final
Mixed 4x100m Medley Final
Day 9 Finals Women 50m Freestyle Final
Men 1500m Freestyle Final
Men 4x100m Medley Final
Women 4x100m Medley Final

32
Miss M
5 minutes ago

And that closes the door on Kaylee McKeown swimming in the 4×200.

Brit swim fan
9 minutes ago

Would love to see a Leon vs Qin 200m!!

My money is still on Qin given he has been nearly half a second quicker than anyone else over the distance, but will surely be a close race!

Justhereforfun
10 minutes ago

They really did it just for one athlete, I’m so not looking forward to other swimmers making requests like this in the future…

Well since we already started doing it, time for McIntosh to ask for a change so she can swim the 800 too?

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
25 minutes ago

Here I am complaining about lobbying when I literally live in DC

Jaydos
27 minutes ago

Let summer do the 800 free next

Sub13
39 minutes ago

If you’re going to start making changes, why not change the 200IM/200back conflict which is an extremely common double?

And guess this confirms Kaylee definitely won’t be swimming the 200 relay

snailSpace
Reply to  Sub13
16 minutes ago

If you’re going to start making changes, why not change the 200IM/200back conflict which is an extremely common double?

For both the men and the women, and yet they never change it.

Steve Nolan
Reply to  Sub13
8 minutes ago

It is, kinda? They’re at least not both finals in the same session, which was what killed Lochte.

Sub13
Reply to  Steve Nolan
2 seconds ago

The men’s had a conflict and it was fixed for Paris, while the women previously didn’t have one and they’ve introduced it for Paris. Seems ridiculous to introduce a new conflict for a very common double

Dee
40 minutes ago

Granted the change is minor, but I feel really strongly that changing the schedule of events for one athletes is not in the spirit of the Games.

Steve Nolan
Reply to  Dee
11 minutes ago

What is the spirit, though?

(Because it’s in actuality Selling Ads so getting that one marquee athlete more opportunities to race?? Heck ya we are.)

The unoriginal Tim
41 minutes ago

Home country advantage. Why not. We want to see the biggest spectacle.

