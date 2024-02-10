Leon Marchand’s Coaches Lobbied for Olympic Schedule Change to Ease 200 FL/200 BR Double

With the 200-meter butterfly and 200 breaststroke finals scheduled right after each other at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the assumption was that French star Leon Marchand would have to pick between those two events for his lineup.

But behind the scenes, Marchand’s coaches — both French technical director Julien Issoulié and Arizona State head coach Bob Bowman — have been lobbying for an Olympic schedule change that would make it easier for him to tackle the rare 200 fly/200 breast double in late July.

“We asked that one of the two events are scheduled at the start of the session and the other towards the end,” Issoulie told French media Le Monde. “We all got involved, Bowman had the same discussion as us with World Aquatics.

“The international federation had never encountered this problem because until now, no very high level swimmer had done the 200m breaststroke and the 200m butterfly,” Issoulié said. “They thought about it within the technical committee, we did everything to make them aware that it would be good to postpone the tests.”

Le Monde reported Friday that the organizing committee that makes the Olympic schedule informed the French Swimming Federation (FFN) this week that the semifinals of the 200 fly and 200 breast will take place about an hour apart on July 30, at around 8:40 p.m. and 9:40 p.m., respectively. What’s unclear is Le Monde’s framing of that scheduling as different from the initial Olympic calendar, where the 200 breast semifinals were three events after the 200 fly semifinals. Nothing in the Le Monde article suggests that the 200 breast final has been moved away from the 200 fly final — they’re still only about 15 minutes apart on July 31.

Issoulié said any choices about Marchand’s Olympic program will likely be saved for the last minute.

“We have optimized the program, if that makes it so much the better,” Issoulié said. “He may not win everything, but if he manages to get two medals in these two races, it will still be exceptional.

“Indeed, it could change the situation but for the moment, we are keeping this question in suspense,” he continued. “We know very well how it happens: if we say that he is doing four [individual] races and ultimately we don’t line him up for one of them, we will hear, ‘Léon is not doing well.’ The strategy is for him to be qualified everywhere, but we leave the choice until the last moment.”

The Tokyo Olympic schedule had the men’s 200 fly final on the same day as the men’s 200 breast semifinal, but the Paris Olympic calendar scheduled both events for the same day — prelims, semifinals, and the final. Making that double even more challenging for Marchand is the fact that he might also have the 4×200 free relay after the 200 fly/200 breast semifinals on July 30.

Last year, Leon Marchand had the fastest 200 fly time in the world (1:52.43), but Kristof Milak (1:52.58) was only .15 seconds slower at Hungarian Nationals last April before skipping the 2023 World Championships to focus on his mental health

Marchand didn’t swim the 200 breast at Worlds last year, but his time of 2:06.59 at French Nationals last June would have won bronze behind Zac Stubblety-Cook (2:06.40) and new world record holder Qin Haiyang (2:05.48).