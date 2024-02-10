2024 Worlds Picks: See Where Vegas and SwimSwam Readers Disagree

Enter SwimSwam’s Pick ‘Em Contest Here.

With the 2024 World Championships closing in less than one day away, let’s check in to see where SwimSwam reader predictions are differing from betting odds released by Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars is generally in agreement with SwimSwam readers aside from a couple events (note: Caesars has not yet released odds for every event). SwimSwam readers picked Tunisian Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui to sweep the men’s 400-meter freestyle (74.9%), 800 free (55.5%), and 1500 free (52.3%), but Caesars has Irish distance star Daniel Wiffen (+150) favored over Hafnaoui (+175) in the 800.

At the 2023 World Championships, Hafnaoui took gold in the 800 free with a winning time of 7:37.00, more than two seconds ahead of Wiffen (7:39.19). But since then, Hafnaoui has switched training bases and Wiffen broke the world record in the short-course meter (SCM) 800 free (7:20.46) at the European Short Course Championships in December.

The men’s 100 breaststroke is expected to be one of the tightest battles this year in Doha, Qatar, as SwimSwam readers distributed their votes pretty evenly between Nic Fink (30.4%), Arno Kamminga (25.1%), Nicolo Martinenghi (21.4%), and Adam Peaty (20.8%). Caesars, on the other hand, believes Peaty will return with a bang after missing the past two World Championships. Peaty, the two-time defending Olympic champion, is favored just slightly (+200) over Fink (+225), Kamminga (+400), and Martinenghi (+450).

The men’s 50 fly should also feature a fun showdown between America’s Michael Andrew, Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter, and Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro. SwimSwam readers picked Andrew (44.5%) over Carter (21.4%) and Ribeiro (19.2%) while Caesars has Andrew (+240) just ahead of Ribeiro (+333) and Carter way down at +650 odds. Ribeiro, 19, took silver at last year’s Worlds while Carter barely missed the final after placing 4th in 2022.

SwimSwam readers are fairly confident that Italy’s Simona Quadarella will sweep the 800 free (52.3% over Erika Fairweather‘s 36.9%) and 1500 free (78.2%). However, Caesars only has Quadarella favored at +140 odds in the women’s 1500 free, barely ahead of China’s Li Bingjie. At last year’s Worlds, Quadarella (15:43.31) edged Li (15:45.71) for the silver medal more than 16 seconds behind Katie Ledecky, who’s skipping this year’s edition in Doha to focus on the Paris Olympics this summer.

Judging by SwimSwam reader predictions, there might be solid value in taking British underdog Matthew Richards for the men’s 100 free title at +800 odds over China’s Pan Zhanle (-175). More than one-third of Pick ‘Ems — as of Friday — had Richards (34.7%) upsetting Pan (52%) in the 100 free. And even though she’s not an underdog, Lithuanian veteran Ruta Meilutyte at -120 odds in the women’s 100 breast feels like good value considering 93% of SwimSwam’s readers picked her to win.

One interesting discrepancy is in the men’s 200 free. SwimSwam readers overwhelmingly picked Korea’s Hwang Sunwoo (67.8%) to win the world title after earning bronze last year. But Caesars only has Hwang favored slightly (+180) over Pan (+250). Pan has received just one vote to win the 200 free so far in SwimSwam’s Pick ‘Em despite his lifetime best (1:44.65) being just a couple tenths of a second shy of Hwang’s (1:44.40).

The biggest favorites in SwimSwam’s reader predictions are Kate Douglass in the women’s 200 IM (100%) and Sarah Sjostrom in the 50 fly (98.3%). According to the odds released by Caesars so far, the biggest favorites are Sjostrom in the women’s 50 free (-250) and Cam McEvoy in the men’s 50 free (-250).

Other Notes