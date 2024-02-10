All The Links You Need For The 2024 World Championships

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming at the 2024 World Championships kicks off this weekend on Sunday, February 11 with a packed eight-day program.

Below, find all of the information you need for the week.

Start Times

Doha is in Arabian Standard Time (GMT+3) with prelims starting at 9:30am and finals starting at 7pm local time.

Event Schedule

Sunday, February 11 Monday, February 12 Tuesday, February 13 Wednesday, February 14 Thursday, February 15 Friday, February 16 Saturday, February 17 Sunday, February 18 Prelims Prelims Prelims Prelims Prelims Prelims Prelims Prelims W 200 IM W 100 BK M 50 BR W 50 BK W 100 FR M 100 FLY W 50 FR W 400 IM M 400 FR M 100 BK W 200 FR M 100 FR M 200 BK W 200 BK M 50 BK M 4×100 MR W 100 FLY W 100 BR M 200 FLY M 200 IM W 200 BR M 50 FR W 50 BR W 4×100 MR M 50 FLY M 200 FR M 800 FR W 200 FLY M 200 BR W 50 FLY MIX 4×100 FR W 400 FR W 1500 FR MIX 4×100 MR W 4×200 FR M 4×200 FR M 1500 FR M 100 BR W 800 FR M 400 IM W 4×100 FR M 4×100 FR Finals Finals Finals Finals Finals Finals Finals Finals M 400 FR M 100 BR M 200 FR M 800 FR W 200 FLY W 100 FR W 50 FLY M 50 BK W 100 FLY SF W 100 FLY W 1500 FR W 200 FR W 100 FR SF M 100 FLY SF M 50 FR W 50 BR M 50 FLY SF M 100 BK SF M 50 BR SF M 100 FR SF M 100 FR W 200 BK SF W 50 FR SF M 1500 FR W 400 FR W 100 BR SF W 100 BK W 50 BK SF W 50 BK M 50 FR SF W 50 BR SF W 50 FR M 100 BR SF M 50 FLY M 100 BK M 200 FLY M 200 BR SF W 200 BR M 100 FLY W 400 IM W 200 IM SF W 100 BK SF W 200 FR SF M 50 BR M 200 IM M 200 BK W 200 BK M 4×100 MR M 400 IM M 200 FR SF M 200 FLY SF W 200 FLY SF W 200 BR SF W 50 FLY SF M 50 BK SF W 4×100 MR M 4×100 FR W 200 IM W 100 BR M 200 IM SF M 200 BK SF M 200 BR W 800 FR W 4×100 FR MIX 4×100 MR W 4×200 FR M 4×200 FR MIX 4×100 FR

Psych Sheets & Results

Psych sheets for the competition can be found here.

Live results for the competition can be found here.

How to Watch

A comprehensive look at television and streaming options for the World Championships can be found here.

Event Previews

All of our event previews for the competition can be found here.

Pick ‘Em Contest

The SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest for the 2024 World Championships is now live, with picks open until 8:00pm Eastern Time on Saturday, February 10.