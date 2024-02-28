Maggie MacNeil Says Paris Will Be Her Last Olympics, Eyeing Sjostrom’s 100 Fly World Record

Tokyo Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil sees the end of her competitive career coming within the next four years.

MacNeil told CBC Sports that the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be her last run at the Games with plans of attending law school within the next two years.

“I haven’t decided on a firm end date, but I know I’m not going another quad,” MacNeil told CBC. “I’ve never wanted to [compete] to 2028. I want to go to law school in the near future.

“I’ve accomplished more than I ever wanted in swimming and by doing that, I would be happy if I retired now.”

MacNeil, who turned 24 on Monday, burst onto the senior international stage in 2019, upsetting Sarah Sjostrom for gold in the women’s 100 butterfly at the World Championships in Gwangju.

MacNeil followed up by winning Olympic gold in the 100 fly two years later in Tokyo, nearing Sjostrom’s world record (55.48) in a time of 55.59 that remains the third-fastest clocking in history.

After adding Olympic medals with a silver in the women’s 400 free relay and a bronze in the 400 medley relay in Tokyo, MacNeil has gone on to pile up medals on the major international stage, including winning a combined seven golds at the Short Course World Championships between 2021 and 2022.

At the 2021 SC Worlds in Abu Dhabi, MacNeil set a world record in the women’s 50 back (25.27) and also won gold in the 100 fly, and at the 2022 championships in Melbourne, she defended both titles and set new world records in both, clocking 25.25 in the 50 back and 54.05 in the 100 fly, while also winning the 50 fly world title.

She also won Commonwealth Games gold in the 100 fly in 2022, owns eight medals from the LC World Championships, and in 2023, won a record five gold medals and seven total at the Pan Am Games.

The London Aquatic Club product, who also had an incredible NCAA career at the University of Michigan and LSU, admitted to having mixed feelings about retirement.

“I think most athletes do. It’s something you’ve spent your life doing, it’s part of your identity,” she said. “I’m lucky my parents always had me focused on school first and swimming second. I’ve always had education to fall back on.”

MacNeil had an illustrious four-year career at Michigan before transferring to LSU for her fifth season of eligibility, which concluded last year. She continues to train in Baton Rouge under LSU coach Rick Bishop, who also spoke to CBC on her future retirement.

“She’s won the world championships, broken two world records, held an NCAA record at one time, Olympic gold, world championship gold, Pan Ams,” he said. “You name it, she’s won it.”

MacNeil’s departure will leave a hole on the Canadian National Team in the future, Bishop added.

“You’re talking about someone who you could count on year in and year out,” he said. “She’s been invaluable on relays, from a butterfly and freestyle perspective.”

MacNeil is in the midst of completing her masters of science in sports management at LSU, with exams set to wrap up just before the 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials in May (May 13-19).

“My last exam is May 7 or 8 so it’s cutting it a little close but that’s my life the last 16 years as a student-athlete,” said MacNeil.

“I’ll miss graduation due to Trials and I didn’t go to my undergrad graduation either, but there’s nothing I would rather miss it for than to make the Olympic team, hopefully.

“I always find school keeps my mind off swimming. I think I would go crazy if I just focused on swimming. I always like to have something to think about. I’m enjoying the ride now knowing it’s going to come to an end soon.”

MacNeil added that she plans on racing at the Canadian Swimming Open in mid-April, but that’ll likely be her only meet prior to Trials.

“It’s good to get some good training, and I think that will make me more confident than racing.”

She also spoke highly of her experience at LSU, where she aligned with Bishop who had previously coached her at Michigan.

“Last year was a great change in atmosphere and environment for me,” she said. “I’ve rarely had a bad day since I moved to LSU. I’m doing great now.

“I can have more input with my coach about how I’m feeling and what workouts I do.”

She concluded her interview with CBC by noting that no woman has ever repeated as Olympic champion in the 100 fly, and that Sjostrom’s world record is on her mind.

“Winning two [Olympic] gold in a row has never been done in the [women’s] 100 fly so it’s definitely something I’m thinking about. And the world record is right there as well.

“Those are the two things my coach and I have been talking about.”