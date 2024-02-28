Ryan Livingstone To Make Olympic Coaching Debut For Great Britain

British Swimming has confirmed its 8-strong coaching staff lineup nominated for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

2023 Swammy Award winner for British Coach of the Year Ryan Livingstone is among the exclusive lineup, making his first Olympic coaching appearance. At Millfield, Livingstone helped guide Matt Richards to a 200m free gold medal at the 2023 World Championships.

Mel Marshall, longtime coach of Adam Peaty who recently earned 100m breast bronze in Doha, made the grade once again while David Hemmings, David McNulty and Steven Tigg will also be making the trek to Paris.

Hemmings heads up a Loughborough squad which boasts first-time world champions Freya Colbert and Laura Stephens while McNulty has such weapons as James Guy and Tom Dean in his stable. Tigg’s top athlete is versatile Duncan Scott who helped Great Britain bag mixed medley relay bronze at this year’s World Championships.

British Swimming Head Coach Bill Furniss says of the coaching staff, “I am very pleased to congratulate these eight outstanding coaches on being nominated to the BOA to work with our Olympic team in Paris. Each one of them has repeatedly proved that they can deliver their best in the arena and help our athletes do the same, and they all came through a thorough and competitive selection process to earn this opportunity.

“With Olympic year now upon us, it is valuable for us to be able to appoint our coaching staff at this early juncture, as it allows individual staff to build and strengthen relationships and communication among the coaching group, as well as doing the same with our athlete cohort at key training camps and competitions between now and the summer, particularly with such a packed schedule on the horizon.

“We wish every coach the best for these crucial final months of this Olympic cycle, and it is another exciting step on the way to us nominating our Olympic teams for the pool and open water in 2024.”

British Swimming nominated coaches

Head Coaches

Bill Furniss (pool swimming)

Nathan Hilton (marathon swimming)

Coaches

Hayley Baker (marathon), Swim Wales High Performance Centre, Swansea

Lisa Bates, Chelsea and Westminster Swimming Club

David Hemmings, Loughborough Performance Centre

Ryan Livingstone, Millfield

Jamie Main, Bath Performance Centre

Melanie Marshall, Loughborough Performance Centre

David McNulty, Bath Performance Centre

Steven Tigg, University of Stirling