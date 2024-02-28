Tajus Juska & Mantas Kauspedas Fire Off Lithuanian Age Records

2024 LITHUANIAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 22nd – February 24th

Klaipėda, Lithuania

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2024 Lithuanian Junior Swimming Championships recently concluded but not before two of the nations’ promising standouts produced several eye-catching swims.

15-year-old Tajus Juska of the Kaunas Swimming School demonstrated once again he’s a bona fide rising sprint star, capturing multiple golds in record-setting fashion.

Juska topped the boys’ 50m freestyle event in a time of 22.84 to establish a new Lithuanian 16&U Age Record. His time checked in as the sole outing of the field under the 23-second barrier and was in fact the teen’s first-ever foray under that threshold. Entering this competition, Juska’s lifetime best rested at the 23.10 notched in the prelims at last year’s European Junior Championships.

The boys’ 100m freestyle also fell victim to Juska, with the teen firing off a time of 50.09. That set him apart from the field by nearly half a second, with his outing coming within .08 of his career-quickest effort of 50.01 from last December.

Finally, Juska made some noise in the butterfly sprints, establishing new Lithuanian 16&U Age Records in both the 50m and 100m events. The 50m saw him stop the clock in 24.46, slicing .27 off his prior PB of 24.63. The 100m race also saw Juska’s previous career-best go down as he nabbed gold in 54.12.