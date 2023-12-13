Maggie MacNeil Named Best Female Athlete At 2023 Panam Sports Awards

Maggie MacNeil took home top honors at the 2023 Panam Sports Awards on Dec. 9, coming off a standout performance at the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

The second edition of the Panam Sports Awards were held in Miami on Saturday, with the event celebrating the top performers at the 2023 Pan Ams which came to a close in early November.

MacNeil earned the award for Best Female Athlete after winning five gold and seven total medals at the Games, leading all athletes in both distinctions.

Her five gold medals marked the most in history for a Canadian athlete and tied for the second-most medals ever won by a female athlete at a single edition of the Games.

The 23-year-old set new Games Records en route to individual gold medals in the women’s 100 free (53.64) and 100 fly (56.94), added a third individual title in the 50 free (24.84), tying with American Gabi Albiero, and picked up four more relay medals, including gold in the women’s 400 free and 400 medley relays.

Mexican diver Osmar Olvera won Best Male Athlete after he swept the men’s 1-meter and 3-meter springboard events in Santiago, adding a third gold medal in the synchronized 3-meter alongside partner Rodrigo Diego.

Brazil’s Douglas Rocha was honored for his performance in the pool at the Parapan Am Games, winning nine gold medals (six individually) and setting six Continental Records.

PANAM SPORTS PRESS RELEASE (+ALL WINNERS)

Courtesy: Panam Sports

MIAMI, USA (December 9, 2023) — The winners of the 2023 Panam Sports Awards now have a new achievement to add to their incredible resumes after an unforgettable ceremony and a record number of sports fans voting for choose the prize winners.

The best athletes from across the American continent arrived in Miami dressed to the nines to be part of the traditional ceremony that included, in addition to the sports leaders, more than 70 athletes from the 41 member countries of Panam Sports.

Produced by Panam Sports and broadcast live by Chilevisión to Chilean territory and throughout the world by Panam Sports Channel , the athletes enjoyed a complete gala experience.

After a month-long public competition that sparked major competition among some of America’s best athletes, sports fans across the continent voted for their favorite athletes and moments from the Games.

These are the winners of the Panam Sports Awards 2023.

BEST MALE ATHLETE

OSMAR OLVERA – MEXICO – CLAVADOS

Santiago 2023: 3 Golds: 1m Springboard, 3m Springboard, Synchronized 3m Springboard

The two-time World Championship medalist and Olympic qualifier won his first three gold medals at the Pan American Games in dominant fashion, proving that he is not only the best diver at Santiago 2023, but also the Best Male Athlete.

BEST FEMALE ATHLETE

MAGGIE MACNEIL – CANADA – SWIMMING

Santiago 2023: 7 medals, 5 golds, 2 Records in Pan American Games

The Olympic and world champion reached new heights at Santiago 2023, winning the second-most medals in history for a female athlete at a Pan American Games, including five golds and two Games records. Her historic performance made her the Best Female Athlete.

FEATURED PARTICIPATION 2023

REBECA ANDRADE BRAZIL GYMNASTICS

The outstanding Brazilian gymnast not only stood out at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, but also had a historic participation in the Antwerp World Championships where she won the gold medal in Vault and a silver medal in the All Around, floor, and a historic medal. silver for teams with Brazil.



BEST MEN’S BASEBALL TEAM

COLOMBIA

Santiago 2023: Gold

The Colombian Men’s Baseball team achieved an impressive achievement in Santiago 2023, winning the gold medal for the first time in the country’s history to become the Best Men’s Team.

BEST WOMEN’S

FOOTBALL TEAM IN MEXICO

Santiago 2023: Gold

The Mexican Women’s Soccer Team achieved an undefeated tournament in Santiago 2023 to win the country’s first gold medal in this sport and become the Best Women’s Team.

LEGACY CALI 2021 – MEN

LUCAS NERVI – CHILE – ATHLETICS

Cali 2021: Gold – Discus throw

Santiago 2023: Gold – Discus throw

After winning the gold medal in the first Junior Pan American Games in history, Lucas qualified for Santiago 2023 and shone even more in front of his country’s fans to win the gold medal in Chile and be honored as winner of the Legado Cali award. 2021.

LEGACY CALI 2021 – FEMALE

MARIA ALEXANDRE – BRAZIL – RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

Cali 2021: 3 gold, 1 silver

Santiago 2023: 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze (Sticks, Hoops, Ribbon, All-Around)

After winning an impressive three golds and a silver medal at the first-ever Junior Pan American Games, María brought her winning record to Santiago 2023 to claim two gold medals, one silver and one bronze to establish herself as the winner of the 2021 Cali Legacy award.

FAIR PLAY

ERIKA LASSO – COLOMBIA – JUDO 48KG

Santiago 2023: 5th place

After a tough fight in the women’s 48kg judo tournament, Erika helped her opponent who had injured her leg, carrying her on her back out of the Tatami. It was an incredible display of sportsmanship and respect that earned her the Fair Play award.

CHANGE GENERATOR

MARILEIDY PAULINO – DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – ATHLETICS

Santiago 2023: 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze (200m, 4x400m Mixed, 4x400m women, 4x100m women)

Marileidy, now an Olympic, World and Pan American Games champion, is also inspiring thousands of people off the track. She created a foundation called “Creating Eternal Smile” that aims to provide support and resources to low-income children in her country. Her work both on and off the sports field makes her the winner of the Generator of Change award.

BEST COACH

WELCOME FRONT – CHILE – REMO

Santiago 2023: 3 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze

An incredible performance at Santiago 2023 at Ssn Pedro La Paz in Chile earned Bienvenido Front the Best Coach award, with his team winning an outstanding three gold, five silver and two bronze medals.

PANAM SPORTS LEGEND

JAVIER SOTOMAYOR – CUBA – ATHLETICS (HIGH JUMP)

Javier Sotomayor, one of the most amazing athletics stars of all time, still holds the world record in the high jump to this day. He is a three-time Pan American Games champion, a two-time World champion and an Olympic champion in Barcelona 1992. He is without a doubt the best high jumper of all time and was chosen by fans as the Legend of Panam Sports.

BEST ATHLETES OF THE PARAPAN AMERICAN GAMES

DOUGLAS ROCHA – BRAZIL – FOR SWIMMING

Douglas absolutely dominated the para swimming competition at Santiago 2023, winning 9 gold medals and setting 6 new continental records to become one of the best athletes of the Parapan American Games.

KAREN PALOMEQUE – COLOMBIA – FOR ATHLETICS

The para athletics star in Santiago 2023 won 5 gold medals to become one of the Best Athletes of the Parapan American Games.

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

MONIK BISONI – BRAZIL – FOOTBALL

The inclusion of the Pan American Esports Championship in Santiago 2023 was an unprecedented success, and Brazil’s Monik Bisoni made the most of it to win the gold medal in eFootball.

BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE CON

UNITED STATES OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE

Gold: 124; Silver: 75; Bronze: 87

MOST IMPROVED NATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

CHILEAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

Gold: 12; Silver: 31; Bronze: 36

BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE WITH A POPULATION OF LESS THAN 1 MILLION INHABITANTS

ARUBA OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

Silver: 2; Bronze: 1