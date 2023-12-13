Matt Temple Scorches 48.62 Unofficial 100 Fly Australian Record At SASI Time Trial

2023 SASI TIME TRIAL (AUS)

Wednesday, December 13th

South Australian Sports Institute (SASI), Oaklands Park, South Australia

SCM (25m)

Results – Meet Mobile: 2023 SASI Time Trial

Several swimmers dove in today at the South Australian Sports Institute for a short course time trial. Among them was 24-year-old Matthew Temple of Marion who put up a stellar performance on his home soil.

Racing in the 100m fly, Temple scorched a time of 48.62. That knocked well over half a second off the Olympian’s personal best of 49.32 which he logged 3 years ago.

Splits for Temple’s performance tonight included 22.58/26.04 to produce the fastest time of his career. Additionally, Temple’s result unofficially overtakes the Australian National Record/Oceanian Record of 49.31 David Morgan put on the books in 2016.

For additional perspective, Temple’s time would have snagged the silver medal behind winner Chad Le Clos of South Africa (48.59) at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

Temple now checks in as the 6th-swiftest performer of all-time.

Top 6 Men’s SCM 100 Butterfly Performances All-Time

Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 47.78 Chad Le Clos (RSA) – 48.08 Noe Ponti (SUI) – 48.47* Tom Shields (USA) – 48.47* Evgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.48 Matthew Temple (AUS) – 48.62

Temple’s impressive feat is par for the course for the Aussie this season. Competing at the Japan Open earlier this month, Temple posted a new national, Oceanian and Commonwealth Record of 50.25 in the long course 100m fly. He also ranks as the 6th-best performer in that LCM format as well.

Additional Results