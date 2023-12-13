Matt Temple Scorches 48.62 Unofficial 100 Fly Australian Record At SASI Time Trial

2023 SASI TIME TRIAL (AUS)
- Wednesday, December 13th
- South Australian Sports Institute (SASI), Oaklands Park, South Australia
- SCM (25m)
- Results – Meet Mobile: 2023 SASI Time Trial
Several swimmers dove in today at the South Australian Sports Institute for a short course time trial. Among them was 24-year-old Matthew Temple of Marion who put up a stellar performance on his home soil.
Racing in the 100m fly, Temple scorched a time of 48.62. That knocked well over half a second off the Olympian’s personal best of 49.32 which he logged 3 years ago.
Splits for Temple’s performance tonight included 22.58/26.04 to produce the fastest time of his career. Additionally, Temple’s result unofficially overtakes the Australian National Record/Oceanian Record of 49.31 David Morgan put on the books in 2016.
For additional perspective, Temple’s time would have snagged the silver medal behind winner Chad Le Clos of South Africa (48.59) at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.
Temple now checks in as the 6th-swiftest performer of all-time.
Top 6 Men’s SCM 100 Butterfly Performances All-Time
- Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 47.78
- Chad Le Clos (RSA) – 48.08
- Noe Ponti (SUI) – 48.47*
- Tom Shields (USA) – 48.47*
- Evgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.48
- Matthew Temple (AUS) – 48.62
Temple’s impressive feat is par for the course for the Aussie this season. Competing at the Japan Open earlier this month, Temple posted a new national, Oceanian and Commonwealth Record of 50.25 in the long course 100m fly. He also ranks as the 6th-best performer in that LCM format as well.
Additional Results
- 20-year-old Dylan Andrea posted a time of 1:44.92 in the 200m freestyle, obliterating his previous PB of 1:48.57 from this year’s Queensland Short Course Championships. He also produced a time of 48.02 in the 100m sprint for a new PB by .25.
- Germany’s Josha Salchow also raced the 200m free and notched 1:45.54. In the 100m, 24-year-old Salchow notched a time of 47.79.
- 23-year-old Brittany Castelluzo of Tea Tree Gully produced a 200m free outing of 1:56.32, her 2nd-best behind her career-quickest 1:55.75 from 2019.
its been a long time coming for matt but finally he has found his groove . Podium finish Paris you would expect
Is there an official ruling on whether time trial records count? To my knowledge, Krayzelburg’s 50 Back WR was a time trial and was recognised by FINA
popov’s 50 free too
Popov’s 50m WR, 21.64 was done in a time trial during Russia Olympics trials in 2000 where he swam against only one other swimmer. It was recognized by Fina and lasted until Eamon Sullivan broke it in 2008.
A record during time trial can be recognized only if all conditions are met (drug testing etc)
Matt has to be in conversation for a medal in Paris, as well as giving Aussies a credible fly leg on the medley relay.