2024 Japanese Olympic Trials: Retired Rio Champion Kosuke Hagino Gives His Take

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

When one considers Japanese powerhouse athletes in recent swimming history, the name ‘Kosuke Hagino‘ rises to the top. The retired 29-year-old was a mainstay on both the domestic and international racing scene, culminating in his Olympic gold in the men’s 400m IM at the 2016 Games in Rio.

Since then Hagino has been busy on the announcing circuit, most recently as an analytic voice within Japan for last month’s World Championships.

The multi-national record holder also recently gave his own take on what he believes will unfold over the 7 days that comprise the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials, a competition he knows all too well from having represented Japan at 3 editions of the Games.

Hagino talks about several points, from who is the most reliable in terms of Olympic qualification to rising stars to the state of Japanese swimming.

The entire interview can be seen at NHK.

Key Takeaways from Hagino Interview

1. Who’s a lock for Olympic qualification among the Japanese competitors?

When asked if he feels any athlete is a ‘shoe in’ regarding Olympic team qualification, Hagino immediately pointed to 2024 world champion Tomoru Honda.

Hagino stated, “I can say with 100 percent certainty that he will be able to represent the team.” (NHK)

In Doha, Honda clocked a time of 1:53.88 to win the 200m fly despite racing with a sprained ankle. Honda is the reigning Olympic silver medalist and owns a lifetime best of 1:52.70 from 2022, a mark well under the Japanese Swimming Federation-mandated QT of 1:55.27.

2. What are your thoughts on Rikako Ikee making her 3rd Olympic appearance?

Hagino stated regarding 23-year-old Ikee, “I think all the events will be challenging races for her. To begin with, the qualification standard record is high, so will she be able to qualify even if she wins?

“To be honest, if she can’t perform well and run a time close to her personal best, she won’t be able to make it onto the team. Still, one of Ikee’s strengths is his ability to make one shot when it matters most.”

Ikee is set to race the Olympic events of the 50m free, 100m free and 100m fly. The selection standards rest at 24.55, 53.12 and 57.34, respectively.

Ikee’s best times since returning to competition since battling leukemia nearly all of 2019 include 24.74 in the 50m free, 53.83 in the 100m free and 56.68 in the 100m fly,

Ikee has been training at Griffith University under Michael Bohl since last fall.

3. Who are the newcomers on your radar?

Hagino pointed to 17-year-old Mio Narita on the women’s side and 18-year-old Tomoyuki Matsuhita for the men.

Narita was highlighted in our preview post as a threat to domestic competition in both IMs, with the teen having won the World Junior Championships gold medal in the events at 2022 edition of that event. She’s currently ranked 8th in the world with a season-best of 4:37.93 clocked at the Japan Open.

Matsushita took 400m IM gold at last year’s World Junior Championships and is the #2 Japanese performer on the season behind Honda. The teen’s season-best sits at the 4:10.98 logged in December.

4. Comments on the state of Japanese swimming?

“It is true that we have not been able to achieve results in international competitions, and I think there is a sense that we are being left behind in the world, Hagino told NHK.

Japan had a disappointing 2020 Olympic Games where the host nation came away with just 3 medals – Yui Ohashi‘s gold in both women’s IMs and Honda’s silver in the 200m fly.

Then at the Fukuoka World Championships, Japan faltered again, reaping just 2 bronze medals.

This led to several high-profile athletes, as well as national coach Norimasa Hirai, to vocalize strains between the JASF and swimmers. Hirai was handed a 6-month suspension for his comments which was lifted last month.