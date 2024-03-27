Derek Maas Was The Best Swimmer in NCAA Division III Swimming This Season

When the CSCAA announced their 2024 award winners for the D3 National Championship meet, there was a surprising name absent.
NYU 5th year swimmer Derek Maas, who won the 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM, and broke Andrew Wilson’s D3 record in the latter, was not awarded the Swimmer of the Year award. That honor went to Connecticut College’s Justin Finkel, who won the 500 free, the 200 fly, and placed 4th in the 200 free.
This story is not about Finkel, who is the unwitting victim of the vote, and he had a fantastic meet, and a spectacular season.
So why didn’t Maas win the award? While no coaches have declared their vote to SwimSwam on-the-record, a preponderance of conversations made it clear that Maas didn’t win the award because coaches didn’t like his celebration after winning the 100 breaststroke.
Here is that celebration.
There was a clear best swimmer in D3 this season. Coaches didn't vote him as swimmer of the Meet as some moral statement about his celebration.
This is why we can't have nice things.
This is the Best Swimmer in D3 celebrating. This is what you're mad about? What am I missing? pic.twitter.com/uDNz4P7tpA
— Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) March 27, 2024
Maas didn’t point at anybody. He didn’t get in anybody else’s space. He didn’t stare anyone down. He didn’t fall of the lanerope into anybody else’s lane.
He clapped his feet.
Besides the fact that this was a fairly-tame celebration by celebration standards, since when does the nature of a celebration go into the consideration for who was The Best?
This is sports. The award is not a sportsmanship award, this is not a most improved award, a heart of the meet award, a spirit award. This is a performance award.
I think it’s pretty clear why Maas actually didn’t get the vote. A segment of D3 coaches were upset that Maas came in and crashed their party. He transferred to NYU as a 5th year, afforded to him by NCAA rules, and interrupted their plans.
Maas was an All-American at the University of Alabama, and swam the 2023-2024 season while attending his first year of NYU medical school.
A better swimmer came along, and they didn’t like that. Any talk about the celebration being the reason is clearly a red-herring to cover for the bruised egos.
I’ve been there. When I was in high school, I swam for a very good high school team in the state of Texas. We had a very small senior class, and the only other junior boy on the team was named Evan Ryser. He entered the season as the presumptive favorite to win the Texas 5A State title in the 200 yard freestyle – until a swimmer you may be more familiar with showed up for his senior year. In preparation of his commitment to the Texas Longhorns, Michael Klueh moved to Texas and began attending Austin Bowie High School, and won the title this year.
Of course we were mad. This outsider, who we didn’t count on, came in and downed our hero, and we were teenage boys who lacked perspective on the world.
But my hope would be that our coach would have the perspective we lacked and recognized that this swimmer worked just as hard to get to where they were, if not harder, and that this shouldn’t disqualify him from any honors – so long as all of the same rules were followed by everybody.
Someone has to stand up in sports sometimes and allow the competition to be the thing. Someone has to be the ‘bigger person’ and recognize excellence. That’s what this award is designed to do.
I have coaches, athletes, and parents from lower divisions in my inbox almost weekly informing me about how D3 swimmers are ‘just as good’ and ‘just as important’ as D1 swimmers. A vote to not give a former D1 swimmer an award because he used to be a D1 swimmer belies those statements.
For your enjoyment, here is Louisville swimmer Joao de Lucca doing the same thing after winning a D1 title a decade ago. Nobody was offended in the making of this video.
Remember when Loni Burton swam at Cal for a year in the 90s then transferred to UC Davis the following and won several ncaa events for them? No one said a thing. Or maybe they did but we didn’t have swim swam lol. Point is: they transferred for the academic program and then also swam. So why not give them the accolades?
As clearly articulated in the comments of the linked article, both swimmers deserve recognition. Because the winner was determined as the result of votes and not a pre-determined point system, the narrative matters. Finkel trained for 4 years in a restrictive D3 environment and achieved upset, come-from-behind victories across 2 different strokes, including an NCAA D3 record. For those paying attention, it is obvious that swimswam editors routinely give “bonus points” for funny social media posts, but then complain when actual coaches take everything into perspective when making their own decisions about who merits special recognition.
I think “the olden days” post in the Finkel article had some good points about Finkel being a D3 product that was produced from Connecticut College and had his journey throughout the D3 landscape. On the other hand, Maas’ foundation was built at Alabama going back to 2019. I also agree that Maas was the swimmer of the meet based on going 3 for 3 and massively contributing to NYU’s relays.
Though, this swimmer of the year is the Division III swimmer of the year. Yes, Maas spent this year in division three. Yes, Maas certainly has incredible work ethic to be doing med school while still competing at such a high level. No, NYU did not develop his… Read more »
It seems like this sense of culture is important to D3. Maybe D3 needs to come up with a new award to support that. A “spirit of the sport” award or something that’s a little more about the vibe and culture of D3. I think that would be a very cool thing.
Well what happens with the MIT recruit coming in next year that goes 1:36? is he a product of MIT and D3 or was he developed earlier and thus can’t count because he is too good? I’m firmly on Braden’s side with this article.
W take by Braden. At an admittedly much lower level, I sense a bit of this sentiment in college club swimming. Is it fair that Bebe Wang, a 25 year old former D3 national champ, is a top seed on the psych sheets for purdue this week? Or when Billy Cruz, who swam on USC’s A Relay at Pac-12s, wins multiple events? It doesn’t feel like the spirit of “club” swimming in some ways, but just like here people are only mad because they’re winning.
Several SwimSwam users may be more familiar with the current viral celebration called the “Schmoe” started by the infamous Joe Schmoe. I Would also like to note, Derek “hit the Schmoe” after winning the 200 Breast, not the 100.
Thanks Josh
Don’t know who Josh is, seems like a pretty cool guy though.
Braden Keith W I fear
Guy gets into a medical school that is so selective and competitive that it is literally free of charge and people still feel he somehow gamed the system.
He wasn’t a recruited athlete to NYU.
I’ve seen people complaining about Maas transferring to NYU and swimming, saying that a D1 All-American doing that isn’t “in the spirit” of D3.
In my mind, D3 swimming is about balancing high-level swimming and elite academics. Maas is swimming and doing his first year of med school at the BEST med school in the COUNTRY. It’s not like Maas decided to transfer to NYU and destroy the competition at D3 NCAA’s as an ego boost. NYU Grossman has a 2.7% acceptance rate with a median MCAT score of 523/528 (which is above the 99th percentile of people who take the MCAT, which I’m assuming is already a more intelligent sample than the general population) and a median GPA… Read more »
Exactly. It’s not like he was swimming and going to class at Alabama while representing NYU. If you can’t accept a first year med-student as “true D3,” then I don’t know who you can.
I think we’re learning what D3 is REALLY all about.