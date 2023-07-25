2022 SEC Champion Derek Maas Using COVID-19 Fifth Year While At NYU Med School

2023 men’s NCAA Elite 90 Award winner Derek Maas has announced via Instagram that he will be using his COVID-19 fifth year while beginning medical school at Division III NYU.

Maas, originally from Holland, Michigan (west side of Michigan), spent his undergraduate career at Alabama. As a junior during the 2021-2022 season, Maas made huge strides. Maas won the men’s 100 and 200 breaststrokes at SECs, winning the 100 in a 50.78 and the 200 in a 1:51.56. He also was second in the 200 IM at SECs, finishing behind Luca Urlando. He went on to make the ‘A’ final at NCAAs, finishing seventh in the 100 breast.

As a senior, Maas was fifth in both breaststroke events as well as seventh in the 200 IM at SECs. At 2023 NCAAs, Maas was eigth in the 100 breast and 10th in the 200 breast.

Maas’ best SCY times are:

100 breast: 50.78

200 breast: 1:51.53

200 IM: 1:42.59

The NYU men were 13th at Divison III 2023 NCAAs. Their highest finish came from Connor Vincent who was third in the 1650 freestyle. The team had no finalists in the 100 or 200 breast and only one ‘B’ finalist in the 200 IM.

Maas has the potential to be a huge boost to the team. His best times would have won the Divison III title in the 100 breast by over two seconds, the 200 breast by over two seconds, and the 200 IM by over three seconds. In addition to the potential for individual titles, Maas also has the potential to break the Divison III all-time records. US Olympian Andrew Wilson holds the 100 breast (50.94), 200 breast (1:50.80), and 200 IM (1:44.18).

In addition to winning the Elite 90 award, which is given to the swimmer with the highest GPA at the NCAA Championships, Maas also won the 2023 SEC Male Community Service Leader of the Year.