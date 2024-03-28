2024 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bonjour mes amis!! Notre première matinée de natation commence… I’m sorry I jumped the boat. Seeing Leon Marchand, Hubert Kos, and Jordan Crooks‘s names atop the heat sheet, I just assumed it was July, and this was the Olympics. Last night’s lack of national anthems should have given it away, but I digress.

Speaking of last night, has everyone’s blood pressure returned to within normal levels? The fastest two splits ever in the 50 back and 50 breast and yet neither of their relays set the NCAA record, an honor that falls to Josh Liendo‘s Florida Gators. Meanwhile, the 800 Free also saw two new NCAA lead-off records, albeit one stood for about eight or so minutes, and like in the Medley, neither team would win the relay. Luke Hobson‘s 1:29.13 stands as a new American record and should speak well of his likelihood of improving upon his #37 seed in the 500 free (4:15.56). It would be the NCAA record if not for Leon Marchand and his casual 1:28.97 from last night’s 200 free lead-0ff, but top honors go to Cal’s 6:02.26.

ASU’s Leon Marchand finds himself atop the rankings in an unfamiliar event. Last year, the Frenchman set a new NCAA and US Open record but sets his sights on the 500 free. Marchand shocked the world, at least the swimming world, by swimming an NCAA and US Open Record of 4:06.18 at PAC-12s. (Props to Anya Pelshaw for the MARCHand Madness pun). Placing 2nd to his teammate at that meet and the second seed this morning is Zalan Sarkany, whose PB of 4:09.19 places him just ahead of Georgia’s Jake Magahey. Magahey, who won the event back in 2021 in 4:07.97 will look to improve upon his 3rd seed and entry time of 4:09.38. The aforementioned three are the only ones seed sub 4:10, but Cal’s Gabe Jett eschewed PAC-12s in favor of the Pro Swim Series and dangerously ranks 4th with his entry of 4:10.43 and should be buoyed by a 200 free PB on Cal’s winning 800 Free Relay.

If you’re experiencing double vision in seeing ASU seeded in the top two spots in the next event, there is no need to call a doctor. At least not for this. Showing why they are the heavy favorites (on paper), Hubert Kos and Owen McDonald will look to lock down the middle two lanes tonight for the Sun Devils. The pair entered with times of 1:38.77 and 1:39.35 are the only two swimmers under 1:40 but will be looked to be joined by Cal’s Destin Lasco (1:40.16), Michigan’s Gal Cohen Groumi (1:40.48) and a host of others, all looking for a top eight spot.

Finally an event without an ASU swimmer in the top position, but based upon how Jonny Kulow swam the event last night (17.94 flying split), I may be regretting this statement. Butterfliers last night on the relay, the pair of Crooks and Josh Liendo will look to duke it out for the middle lanes tonight. Crooks, the Tennessee sprint star, enters with the only time under 18.00 (17.99) and appears to have a healthy margin upon Liendo and his 18.55, but the Canadian last night just casually threw down an 18.97 fly split, the second fastest ever. One need not go far to find an ASU swimmer as Jack Dolan is the #4 seed (18.61), with teammates Ilya Kharun (#10 – 18.82) and Kulow (#15 – 18.92) lurking not far behind. It would be remiss of me not to mention that Cal has a pair of dangerously under-seeded swimmers in the form of Bjorn Seeliger (#12 – 18.85) and Jack Alexy (#17 – 18.92). However, all these swimmers will need to climb over the #3 seed Chris Guiliano who is entered with his ACC prelim’s time of 18.57. The Fighting Irish swimmer casually went a PB by almost a second last night in the 200 free last night, leading off Notre Dame in 1:30.36.

500 YARD FREESTYLE — Prelims

200 YARD IM — Prelims

50 YARD FREESTYLE — Prelims

