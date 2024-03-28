Leon Marchand Drops Mind-Boggling 4:02.31 In The 500 Free To Obliterate His Own NCAA Record

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
The second night of action is underway at the 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships and the first event showcased an obliteration of an NCAA Record. ASU’s Leon Marchand put his hand on the wall in 4:02.31 to win the 500 freestyle, a time that represents the fastest in history by a mind-boggling 3.87 seconds.
Marchand provided a warning sign of this performance during today’s prelims, where he tore through the first 250 (2:00.81) under the old NCAA record pace (2:01.08). He visibly shut things down over the closing stages of that swim and still qualified 2nd for tonight’s final in 4:09.54.
Tonight, Marchand hit the 100 turn in 44.62 and split under 24-seconds for the first three 50s. He split 1:57.94 at the halfway mark, the first person to ever flip under the 2-minute barrier, which situated himself well over three seconds under record pace. He split under 25-seconds for all but two 50s, but his strong opening speed was responsible for most of his time drop.
At the Pac-12 Championships last month, Marchand stopped the clock in 4:06.18 to register the previous NCAA record. Before then, Florida’s Kieran Smith was the record holder, courtesy of his 4:06.32 efforts at both the 2020 & 2021 SEC Championships.
Splits Comparison:
|MARCHAND, 2024 NCAAS
|MARCHAND, 2024 PAC-12S
|SMITH, 2020 SECS
|SMITH, 2021 SECS
|50
|21.09
|22.04
|22.45
|22.04
|100
|44.62 (23.53)
|46.32 (24.28)
|47.28 (24.83)
|46.31 (24.27)
|150
|1:08.61 (23.99)
|1:10.83 (24.51)
|1:12.07 (24.79)
|1:10.81 (24.50)
|200
|1:33.12 (24.51)
|1:35.85 (25.02)
|1:37.08 (25.01)
|1:35.70 (24.89)
|250
|1:57.94 (24.82)
|2:01.08 (25.23)
|2:02.25 (25.17)
|2:00.86 (25.16)
|300
|2:22.31 (24.37)
|2:25.81 (24.73)
|2:27.35 (25.10)
|2:26.23 (25.37)
|350
|2:47.18 (24.87)
|2:50.62 (24.81)
|2:52.40 (25.05)
|2:51.53 (25.30)
|400
|3:12.30 (25.12)
|3:15.66 (25.04)
|3:17.25 (24.85)
|3:16.90 (25.37)
|450
|3:37.76 (25.46)
|3:41.42 (25.76)
|3:42.19 (24.94)
|3:42.06 (25.16)
|500
|4:02.31 (24.55)
|4:06.18 (24.76)
|4:06.32 (24.13)
|4:06.32 (24.26)
FULL RESULTS, 500 FREESTYLE FINAL:
NCAA Record: 4:06.18— Leon Marchand, ASU (2023) Meet Record: 4:06.61 — Matthew Sates, Georgia (2022)
- American Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)
U.S. Open Record: 4:06.18— Leon Marchand, ASU (2023) Pool Record: 4:08.42 — Clark Smith, Texas (2017)
- 2023 Champion: 4:07.37 – Luke Hobson, Texas
Top 8:
- Leon Marchand (Arizona State) — 4:02.31 *NCAA, U.S. Open, Meet, Pool Records*
- Luke Hobson (Texas) — 4:06.93
- Jake Magahey (Georgia) — 4:07.12
- Gabriel Jett (Cal) — 4:10.68
- Charlie Hawke (Alabama) — 4:11.40
- Jack Hoagland (SMU) — 4:12.65
- Coby Carrozza (Texas) — 4:13.33
- Mason Mathias (Auburn) — 4:14.00
Is he swimming the 400 Free in Paris on Day 1?
It is probably better than Agnel’s 400scm WR. A straight distance to time ratio taking the 500 time translates to 3.32 (vs 3:32.25). Taking the 450 split it converts to 3:31.69. Very impressive.
Surprised to see that Agnel’s swim is on youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByAjdBcBz6I
Pretty similar to Leon’s race with an ultra fast start. All in all, if Leon had sprinted to reach the 450, he would have gained maybe 1 s, which would not have been negated by the 2 extra turns. So I would say that Leon’s swim is better than Agnel’s.
Took 14 years to lower the record from 4:08.60 to 4:06.32. Took 4 years to lower the record from 4:06.32 to 4:02.31
In 18 years the 500 free record has gotten 2.53% faster, in 17 years the 50 free has gotten 5.67% faster. Is there a lot more potential in the 500 or is this 4:02 nearing the limit for middle distance swimmers?
I think there’s more potential to drop in the 500. There has been something of a revolution in sprint training. Coaches are starting to experiment more with middle distance, so I think there will be a shift that leads to bigger drops.
Hope so! I’m excited for the day someone goes 3:54
who is behind the poolside perspective Youtube account? sick swimming videos and i like hearing the unfiltered cheering
Truly awesome. Leon just made the 500 free cool for this first time
I bet a lot of good 100-200 free kids coming up are going to look at this and make the race a focus point.
3:59 within 15 years
Also the only thing that could have made that race cooler, kinda wish Hobson had tried to race with Leon at the start and try to hang on.
That would have completely destroyed Hobson and he would have finished maybe 5-6, Definitely not second.
I’ll take the under on 15 years
Just think Leon’s opening 100 (44.62) was faster than Gretchen Walsh’s legendary 100 free at 44.83 and he had 400 more yards to swim.
I thought of Marchand being .06 behind Biondi’s 200 and still having 300 to go.
To the feet.
I would refrain from comparing men and women, because each time it makes women’s efforts seem less impressive. Yes, Walsh’s 100 free was legendary and keep it at that. Douglass’ 1:48.37 was insane! Walsh’s 1 fly 47.42, progressed the 100 fly record from last year by over a second! The 800 free relay record of 6:45.91 that Stanford set back in 2017, which was 7 years ago. Lily King’s fastest 50 breast flying split of 25.36. All of those women’s records are incredible feats, no doubt. But when you look at what men have done Walsh’s 100 free wouldn’t have earned a second swim at the Men’s D3 champs. Douglass’ 200 IM record doubled wouldn’t beat Marchand’s 4 IM. Walsh’s… Read more »
I delved deeper to see if his 400 split was faster than Virginia’s freestyle relay. The answer is nope, the girls would have beaten him by 7 seconds.
Why the need to diminish women’s accomplishments?
I cannot comprehend this
I wonder if freestyle has been a focus area this year. It’s certainly the part of his IM where he has the most room to improve.
Nah what about backstroke? Imo the backstroke is worse than free. His free has been really good
Not in the IM!!
I think it has but for closing speed in the 2 IM, the race with Wang Shun can come to the last 50