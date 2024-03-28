2024 NCAA Men’s Championships: Florida’s Macquire McDuff Scratches 50 Free on Day 2

2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ‘Ems Contest
- How To Watch The Meet
- Live Results
- Day 1 Live Recap
Florida junior Macquire McDuff has dropped out of the 50 free individual race on Thursday. He came in seeded 13th with 18.87. McDuff swam legs on both the 200 medley and 800 free relays on Wednesday night, helping the Gators set the NCAA, meet, and U.S. Open records in the medley with his 18.34 anchor. He also led off Florida’s 4th-place 4×200 with 1:31.82. He will likely be on all five of Florida’s relays and he is still expected to compete in the 200 free on Friday, where he is #1 seed (1:30.64) and the 100 free on Saturday (#5 seed, 41.30).
Three more top-32 swimmers have also dropped the 50 free and are presumably swimming 5 relays instead: Virginia Tech freshman Brendan Whitfield (#26, 19.10), NC State senior Luke Miller (#31, 19.18), and Stanford junior Andrei Minakov (#32, 19.29) will not compete in heats on Thursday morning. Whitfield is seeded 23rd in the 200 free and 13th in the 100 free; Miller, 4th in the 100 fly and 11th in the 100 free; and Minakov, 3rd in the 100 fly and 2nd in the 200 fly.
500 free
- No scratches
200 IM
- No scratches
50 free
- #13 Macguire McDuff, Florida, 18.87
- #26 Brendan Whitfield, Virginia Tech, 19.10
- #31 Lukas Miller, NC State, 19.18
- #32 Andrei Minakov, Stanford, 19.29
Makes sense – on the last day he seems to tire anyway.
Don’t think this was an about him tiring (it’s a 50, and it’s a crapshoot), but about getting him on all 5 relays.
I agree with you but I think I remember last year that the piano hit him on the 400 free relay,
At SECs yes. At NCAAs he swam a strong anchor