Paris Qualifier Emma Finlin of Canada Verbally Commits to Ohio State for 2024-25

Emma Finlin, who represented Canada at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships and has booked her ticket to Paris in the 10km open water race, has committed to swim collegiately at The Ohio State University. Finlin, 18, trains with the Edmonton Keyano Swim Club in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

“I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to pursue my academic and athletic career at THE Ohio State! I have had the privilege of being supported by amazing family, friends, and coaches along the way and I am forever grateful for them. I can’t wait to start my career as a Buckeye! #GOBUCKS❤️🤍”

In her senior international debut last summer, Finlin swam the 800 and 1500 meter freestyles in Fukuoka. She was 18th in the 800 (8:36.47) and 12th in the 1500 (16:15.77), both of which were new lifetime bests. She was one of a handful of swimmers who raced both in the pool and in open water in Fukuoka. She finished 30th in the open water 10km event and swam the opening leg of Canada’s 10th-place mixed open water relay.

Finlin earned her spots on Team Canada by winning the Canadian title in the 1500 free in 16:20.61 in 2023 and by sweeping the 5km and 10km in April at the Canadian Open Water Trials in the Cayman Islands.

A year ago, Finlin made a verbal commitment to Kentucky for 2024-25 but decommitted after the coaching changes. In the interim, she has dropped 6 seconds in the 800 free, 25 seconds in the 1500, 1.7 seconds in the 200 fly, and 1.7 seconds in the 400 IM.

Finlin will join Mila Nikanorov, Rachel Bockrath, Danika Vardia, Delia Lloyd, Elise Nardozzi, Erin Little, María Ramos Najji, Mia Prusecki, Sienna Angove, and Susie Lee in Columbus next fall. The Buckeyes came in 2nd (by half a point) at the Big Ten conference meet this season and finished 9th at the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

Best LCM times (converted):

1500 free – 16:15.77 (15:56.63)

800 free – 8:36.47 (9:38.67)

400 free – 4:16.27 (4:47.13)

200 free – 2:03.90 (1:48.73)

200 fly – 2:17.21 (2:01.09)

400 IM – 4:46.78 (4:12.59)

200 IM – 2:18.67 (2:02.04)

