World Juniors Silver Medalist María Ramos to Revitalize Ohio St Breaststroke Group in 2024

Spanish breaststroke champion Maria Ramos Najji has committed to swim and study at The Ohio State University in the class of 2028. She will join Mila Nikanorov, Rachel Bockrath, Danika Vardia, Delia Lloyd, Elise Nardozzi, Erin Little, Mia Prusecki, Sienna Angove, and Susie Lee in Columbus next fall.

Ramos trains with Club Deportivo Gredos San Diego in Madrid. She is a sprint breaststroke specialist and holds the Spanish National Record in the SCM 50 breast. Last December, she became Spain’s first woman to break 30 seconds in the event, clocking a 29.73 to win the event at the 2022 Spanish National Championships (25m).

At the 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships, Ramos placed 6th in the 50 breast (31.72) and 13th in the 100 breast (1:11.06). The next month, she competed at 8th FINA World Junior Championships and earned a silver medal in the 50 breast (31.68). She also came in 7th in the 100 breast, notching a PB of 1:10.71 in the semi-finals.

This past summer, she came in 4th in the 50 breast (31.40) and 20th in the 100 breast (1:11.44) at Euro Juniors and 15th in the 50 breast (31.95) at World Juniors.

Most recently, she clocked a lifetime-best of 1:05.28 in the SCM 100 breast, winning the event at the Spanish Cup Club Championships in December.

Best times SCM LCM SCY 50 breast 29.73 31.33 26.78 100 breast 1:05.28 1:10.22 58.81

Ramos will be an important addition to the Ohio State roster in 2024-25, whose top 2 breaststrokers this season (Hannah Bach and Josie Panitz) are both 5th-years. In fact, the Buckeyes are quite heavy in 4th- and 5th-year swimmers and will rely on the incoming class of 2028 to provide speed, especially for the relays that have been Ohio State’s strength over the last several years. To that end, the class will have sprint help from Little and Bockrath; 100/200 speed from Nardozzi and Lloyd; 200+ from Angove and Nikarov; backstroke help from Lloyd and Lee; breaststroke from Ramos and Vardia; IM from Angove; and diving coverage from Prusecki.

