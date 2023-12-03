European Juniors Semi-Finalist Erin Little Commits to Ohio State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Erin Little of the Mount Kelly School in southwest England has signed to join the Ohio State Buckeyes in fall 2024. One of England’s top young sprint prospects, she represented her country at both the 2022 and 2023 European Junior Swimming Championships, where she finished as high as 10th in the semi-finals of the 200 free in 2022.

I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at The Ohio State University! I’d like to thank my family, coaches and friends who have supported me throughout this journey! I can’t wait to become a part of such an incredible team! GO BUCKS‼️❤️

Domestically, Little swam a pile of best times at the British Championships in April, which included an 11th-place finish in the 50 free, an 8th place finish in the 100 free, and a 12th place finish in the 200 free. She was the youngest swimmer to place that high in the 200, and only one swimmer younger finished higher than her in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Best Times, LCM, SCM, and SCY Conversions:

LCM SCM SCY 50 free 25.73 25.34 22.45 100 free 55.46 54.54 49.43 200 free 2:01.37 1:59.17 1:46.45 100 fly 1:02.40 — 54.98

Little comes from a Mount Kelly program that sends a ton of swimmers to race in the United States. In the last few years, that includes names like Lucinda Andrews at Wingate University, Ethan Hansen at Arizona State, Amelia Riggott and Emily Haimes at Nebraska, and Niamh Robinson at LSU, among many others. In the class of 2024, they’re also sending Leah Paige Whittaker to Florida State, Hollie Widdows to Notre Dame, and Holly Robinson to Arkansas.

Little’s addition for the four-time defending Big Ten Champions comes at a crucial moment. Their top sprinter this season Amy Fulmer () is a 5th year, and their #2 KitKat Zenick () is a senior. In fact, five of their top six performers in the 100 free this season are at least seniors.

In all, this is a crucial class for Ohio State to continue their dynasty in the Midwest (especially with increased competition from USC and UCLA joining the conference next season). Their top six scorers at last year’s Big Ten Championship meet were juniors or seniors, and those two classes combined for 803 out of Ohio State’s 1,122 individual points (72%). That dictates the need for big talent to come in next season and rebuild the depth of the program that has been its strength during its run.

This Ohio State class achieves that so far with eight swimmers committed swimmers that will bring a new wave to the Buckeyes. That includes:

Elise Nardozzi (49.53/1:47.43 freestyler) from Pittsburgh

Delia Lloyd (55.79 100m freestyler and 1:01.08 100m backstroker) from Etobicoke in Canada

Sienna Angove (2:00.50 200m freestyler, 4:45.49 400m IM’er) from British Columbia

Mila Nikanorov (1:46.79 200y freestyler, 4:40.51 500y freestyler) from Castle Rock, Colorado

Rachel Bockrath (22.79/49.32 freestyler) from Wilmington, Delaware

Susie Lee (54.0/1:56.0 backstroker) from Bentonville, Arkansas

Danika Vardia (1:02.40/2:14.84 breaststroker) from Bozeman

Mia Prusecki, an Indiana State Champion diver who won gold at the 2021 Junior Pan American Championships

That class alone is most of a freestyle relay, and checks most of the boxes aside from distance freestyle and butterfly. If KitKat Zenick returns for a 5th year with the Buckeyes, she’ll carry that slot through.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.