Canadian National Teamer Emma Finlin Hands Kentucky Another Commitment for 2024

Canadian National Teamer Emma Finlin of Edmonton, Alberta, has committed to swim and study for the University of Kentucky, joining a huge 2024 commitment class. Finlin was a 2022 Junior Pan Pac and US Open finalist in the 1500-meter freestyle, making her a very important distance addition for the Wildcats.

“I’m stoked to announce my verbal commitment to pursue my academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky!! I have had the privilege of being supported by amazing family, friends, and coaches along the way and I am forever grateful for them. I can’t wait to start my career as a Wild Cat. 💙#GOCATS #2024”

Finlin trains at Edmonton Keyano Swim Club, and had an impressive 2021-2022 season competing for them and Team Canada. Finlin hit best times in her 400/800 meter freestyles in April at the Canadian Swim Trials, going 4:16.27 and 8:42.54, respectively. In July, at the Canadian Junior and Senior Championships, Finlin won four events including the 400-meter IM, 400-meter free, 800-meter free and the 1500-meter free, hitting a best time of 16.40.90 in the 1500 as well.

Just a month later, representing Team Canada at Junior Pan Pacs, Finlin placed 6th in both the 800-meter free and the 1500-meter free, and hit a best time in her 400-meter IM (4:48.44), placing 10th. To round out the season, Finlin swam at the Toyota US Open Championships in December, placing 7th in the 1500-meter free.

Best Times LCM (converted):

200 free– 2:03.90 (1:48.73)

400 free — 4:16.27 (4:47.13)

800 free — 8:42.54 (9:45.47)

1500 free — 16:40.90 (16:21.27)

200 fly — 2:18.93 (2:02.63)

200IM — 2:18.67 (2:02.04)

400IM — 4:48.44 (4:14.09)

The 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons were some of the best ever for the Kentucky women’s team. In 2021, the Wildcats had their first-ever SEC Championships title, topping the University of Florida 1124-1071. At NCAAs that year the Wildcats had their highest-ever finish in 11th place. In the 2021-2022 season, Kentucky was runner-up to Indiana at SECs and 12th behind them at NCAAS by half a point.

With her current LCM best times converted, Finlin would have placed 14th in 500-yard free, 15th 400-yard IM, and 15th in the 1650-yard free at the 2022 SEC Championships. Graduated senior Izzy Gati was Kentucky’s highest scorer in 9th place in the 500 freestyle with three total swimmers in the event. The 400IM was a very strong event for the Wildcats with three A-finalist and none of them due to graduate in the next two years. Kentucky also had a strong field in the mile, with four swimmers in the top 24 and again none of them graduating seniors.

The Kentucky class of 2028 consists of at least 8 swimmers in addition to Finlin. She will join distance swimmer Bailey O’Regan who also specializes in the 500/1650 free, and Billie Sherratt who has the 400IM in her event line-up. Avery Frece, Hayden Penny, Addison Reese, Taylor Grimley, Lauren Patterson, and Avery Mehok have also committed. This class will not step on campus until the fall of 2024, so there’s a full recruiting season left for the Wildcats to grow this group even larger.

