SwimSwam Breakdown: Texas/NC State, Russia/Belarus in Asian Games, & 24 Trials Picks

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the Texas/NC State dual meet, Russia and Belarus swimming in the 2023 Asian Games, and SwimSwam’s wild 2024 Olympic Trials predictions. See full list of topics below:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 1:02 Texas vs NC State
- 6:44 Russia & Belarus Swimming in the 2023 Asian Games
- 13:19 Luxembourg Euro Meet 16:32 Atiba Wade in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- 21:57 Ryan Hoffer Retires
SINK or SWIM
- 28:06 Are qualifying times that are faster than national records work?
- 32:08 50 Free or 200 IM for Michael Andrew?
- 36:20 Crazy 2024 Olympic Trials Picks