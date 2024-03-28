Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 2 Ups/Downs – ASU Breaks Away from the Field (Updated)

2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

THURDSAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Team Scores After Day 1

  1. (tie) Florida / Cal – 70
  3. Arizona St – 68
  4. Indiana – 52
  5. (tie) NC State / Texas – 50
  7. Stanford – 46
  8. Georgia – 34
  9. Auburn – 30
  10. (tie) Virginia Tech / Tennessee – 28
  12. Louisville – 24
  13. Michigan – 18
  14. (tie) Missouri / Alabama – 12
  16. Florida St – 10
  17. Ohio St – 6
  18. (tie) Texas A&M / SMU – 4
  20. (tie) UNC / Arizona – 2

UPDATED AFTER DIVING: Indiana and Ohio State both earned 2 places in the A-final of 1-meter diving, improving their overall ranking at the end of the day. All numbers below have now been updated.

The top-seeded and heavily-favored Arizona State Sun Devils broke away from the pack on Thursday morning, earning 6 A-final and 3 B-final slots for Day 2 finals in individual swimming events. While ASU had a bit of a setback in the 500 free, with only #1 seed Leon Marchand qualifying (2nd) for the A final, they made up for it by getting 2 in the B final (including Daniel Matheson, squeaking by at 16th place), 3 in the A final of the 200 IM, and 2 more in the A final of the 50 free. The Sun Devils are on their way to establishing a 40-point lead by the end of the night (although these numbers will change when the diving results are in).

Vying for position behind ASU are Cal, Florida, NC State, Texas, and Tennessee.

Cal nabbed 4 A-final slots; one each in the 500 free and 200 IM and two in the 50 free. The Golden Bears were up 29 points over the psych sheet for the morning. Texas, +11 points versus seedings, earned 2 A-final spots in the 500 free and one in the 200 IM. Tennessee put 2 in the A final of the 50 free.

Florida will have 6 finalists tonight; 1 in the A final of the 50 free and 2 in the B finals of the 50 and 500 free and 1 in the B final of the 200 IM. NC State had 1 up (200 IM) and 3 down (one in each event), pretty much even with their seeds. Michigan and SMU (both 1 up, 1 down) improved by 8 and 13 points, respectively.

Day 2 Ups/Downs

Team All 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1m Diving
Arizona State 6/3 1/2 3/0 2/1 0/0
Cal 4/0 1/0 1/0 2/0 0/0
Texas 3/2 2/0 1/0 0/0 0/2
Indiana 2/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 2/0
Ohio State 2/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2/0
Tennessee 2/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0
Florida 1/6 0/2 0/1 1/2 0/1
NC State 1/3 0/1 1/1 0/1 0/0
Michigan 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0
Miami (FL) 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1
Minnesota 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0
SMU 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Stanford 1/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0
Texas A&M 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1
Georgia 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Notre Dame 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1
Arizona 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Auburn 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Alabama 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
BYU 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
LSU 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Missouri 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Purdue 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Virginia 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Virginia Tech 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Wisconsin 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Scoring Day 2 Prelims

Team All Difference vs Seed 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1m Diving
Arizona State 97.5 -10.5 25 43.5 29 0
Cal 65 29 15 20 30 0
Texas 48 11 30 11 0 7
Indiana 42 6 5 3 0 34
Ohio State 32 3 3 0 0 29
Tennessee 26 -8 0 0 26 0
Florida 39 -3 10 4 24 1
NC State 26.5 0.5 2 19.5 5 0
Michigan 23 8 0 23 0 0
Miami (FL) 14 0 0 0 0 14
Minnesota 20 -2 9 0 0 11
SMU 13 13 11 2 0 0
Stanford 26 -10 0 9 0 17
Texas A&M 22 4 0 13 0 9
Georgia 22 1 20 0 2 0
Notre Dame 22 -5 0 0 17 5
Arizona 15 0 0 0 0 15
Auburn 13 -2 13 0 0 0
Alabama 12 3 12 0 0 0
BYU 1 -3 0 1 0 0
LSU 7 7 0 0 7 0
Missouri 6 0 0 0 0 6
Purdue 7 0 0 0 0 7
Virginia 6 -12 0 6 0 0
Virginia Tech 6 -12 0 0 6 0
Wisconsin 9 -16 0 0 9 0

Projected Day 2 Scores

Team Day 1 Actual Day 2 Scored Prelims 200 Free Relay by Seed Day 2 Projected Rank
Arizona State 68 97.5 32 197.5
Cal 70 65 22 157
Florida 70 39 40 149
NC State 50 26.5 34 110.5
Texas 50 48 0 98
Indiana 52 42 2 96
Stanford 46 26 14 86
Tennessee 28 26 30 84
Georgia 34 22 4 60
Virginia Tech 28 6 24 58
Auburn 30 13 10 53
Michigan 18 23 6 47
Notre Dame 0 22 18 40
Ohio State 6 32 0 38
Wisconsin 0 9 26 35
Virginia 0 6 28 34
Texas A&M 4 22 0 26
Arizona 2 15 8 25
Alabama 12 12 0 24
Louisville 24 0 0 24
Florida State 10 0 12 22
Minnesota 0 20 0 20
Missouri 12 6 0 18
SMU 4 13 0 17
Miami (FL) 0 14 0 14
LSU 0 7 0 7
Purdue 0 7 0 7
North Carolina 2 0 0 2
BYU 0 1 0 1

 

SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
2 hours ago

Diving – Indiana and OSU – 2 up, Texas – 2 down, Cal – nothing.

5
0
Reply
European in the Pool
2 hours ago

Surprised to see the Longhorns projected so low.

1
-1
Reply
MIKE IN DALLAS
3 hours ago

WELL, it looks as though Texas is outperforming on Day 2 – once again, confounding the naysayers. But, the meet is still in its early phases, and a lot can happen, but not a bad day for Longhorns who, not too long ago, were ranked below Notre Dame. Not anymore!

6
-6
Reply
Doggiepaddle
Reply to  MIKE IN DALLAS
2 hours ago

Missed a couple on the 2IM. But overall, very good so far.

3
0
Reply
jp input is too short
Reply to  MIKE IN DALLAS
2 hours ago

The problem for Texas is what do they have left for points?

-200 free for Hobson – but who knows what his energy level is going to look like after trying to stick with Marchand in the 500 (remember the dropoff Townley had in his 200 after his record 500)
-Breaststrokes for Foster – but his IM was kinda meh.
-Backstrokes for Modglin – but he seems to be not quite at peak performance if his IM is indication
-Carrozza ought to put up a few points in the 200 free

Germonprez is swimming well but I’m not sure he can score in his other events. Cole Crane is also probably not scoring… maybe if you… Read more »

8
-2
Reply
JeahBrah
Reply to  jp input is too short
2 hours ago

So far their divers are underperforming

1
0
Reply
jp input is too short
Reply to  JeahBrah
2 hours ago

Yeah… looks like they might have one scorer in 1m today…

1
0
Reply
MIchael Andrew Wilson
Reply to  jp input is too short
1 hour ago

Good, fair assessment. Hobson might score a couple in the 100 free. Relays will probably be around where UT finishes overall – back half of the top 10. It’s been a hell of a run.

3
-2
Reply
Jeah
3 hours ago

Who is the head coach of Arizona these days? How have they became completely irrelevant?

17
0
Reply
Zona
Reply to  Jeah
3 hours ago

Busch Lite

7
0
Reply
txswammer
Reply to  Jeah
2 hours ago

Augie Busch

0
0
Reply
PAC Gone
4 hours ago

That’s a Go Devils!

5
0
Reply
IU Swammer
4 hours ago

Any idea why Divemeets isn’t showing live results? They did for women’s D1 NCAAs.

8
-1
Reply
Jimbo
Reply to  IU Swammer
3 hours ago

Its fixed

2
-1
Reply

