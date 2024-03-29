Luke Hobson Clocks First Sub-1:30 200 Yard Free NCAA Prelims Time (1:29.75)

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas’ Luke Hobson swam the first sub-1:30 200 yard free NCAA prelims time in Indy at 1:29.75, bettering his 2023 prelims effort of 1:30.78 by a second. Hobson enters tonight’s finals session as the defending event NCAA champion, and newly-minted event American record-holder, where his fastest personal mark also stands at 1:29.13.

Since 2021, only Texas alum Drew Kibler had swum at least 1:30-point in prelims, going 1:30.87 that year then 1:30.91 to lead 2022 prelims. In 2023 prelims, Cal’s Gabriel Jett clocked in the second seed at 1:30.86 behind Hobson’s 1:30.78.

This year, the entire top six went under 1:31, nearly triple the number of 1:30-point prelims swims last year. Behind Hobson, the remaining top three seeds tonight, Cal’s Jack Alexy (1:30.38) and Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks (1:30.41), also now own the 2nd- and 3rd-fastest NCAA prelims swims since 2021, respectively. That now makes the top ten 200-yard free men’s NCAA prelims swims since 2021 all under the 1:31 barrier.

Top 200 Yard Free NCAA Prelims Swims Since 2021

Last year, Hobson won the individual title in a humble 1:30.43. Jett, on the other hand, came in as last year’s runner-up at 1:30.74. This year, Jett just scathed into the A-final in 7th at 1:31.28, setting up a potential NCAA finals re-match against the pair.

Originally reported by Mark Wild.

200 YARD FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Top 16:

The first two heats saw a pair of 1:32s from Cal’s Keaton Jones and Michigan Eitan Ben-Schitrit with times of 1:32.13 and 1:32.85, but the times wouldn’t last long as heat 3 saw a massive swim from Jack Alexy. Alexy, who entered as 27th seed with a 1:32.74, dropped a massive personal best to hit the wall in 1:30.38. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise as the Cal Bear swam the 3rd leg of the 800 free relay in 1:30.50.

The first of the circle-seeded heats saw a great duel between Chris Guiliano and Rafael Miroslaw. The pair were neck and neck into the finish, with the touch going to the Notre Dame swimmer in 1:30.86 vs. Miroslaw’s 1:30.99. Jake Mitchell was just a shade behind the group, touching the wall in 1:31.55.

Heat 5 saw our first, and so far, only sub 1:30 time as the newly minted American Record Holder Luke Hobson touched the wall in 1:29.75, leading the field by a wide margin. Hobson was nearly a second slower this morning at the 100 mark than his record, showing that he could have more in the tank for tonight. Alabama’s Charlie was about a second behind the whole race and touched for 2nd in the heat with a time of 1:30.81.

The last heat saw a little bit of an upset as Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks won in 1:30.41 over the top-seeded Macguire McDuff, who struggled a little and added a second to his seed time to finish in 1:31.70.