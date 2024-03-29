Luke Hobson Clocks First Sub-1:30 200 Yard Free NCAA Prelims Time (1:29.75)

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Texas’ Luke Hobson swam the first sub-1:30 200 yard free NCAA prelims time in Indy at 1:29.75, bettering his 2023 prelims effort of 1:30.78 by a second. Hobson enters tonight’s finals session as the defending event NCAA champion, and newly-minted event American record-holder, where his fastest personal mark also stands at 1:29.13.
Since 2021, only Texas alum Drew Kibler had swum at least 1:30-point in prelims, going 1:30.87 that year then 1:30.91 to lead 2022 prelims. In 2023 prelims, Cal’s Gabriel Jett clocked in the second seed at 1:30.86 behind Hobson’s 1:30.78.
This year, the entire top six went under 1:31, nearly triple the number of 1:30-point prelims swims last year. Behind Hobson, the remaining top three seeds tonight, Cal’s Jack Alexy (1:30.38) and Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks (1:30.41), also now own the 2nd- and 3rd-fastest NCAA prelims swims since 2021, respectively. That now makes the top ten 200-yard free men’s NCAA prelims swims since 2021 all under the 1:31 barrier.
Top 200 Yard Free NCAA Prelims Swims Since 2021
- Luke Hobson (TEX) – 1:29.75, 2024 **First Sub-1:30**
- Jack Alexy (CAL) – 1:30.38, 2024
- Jordan Crooks (TENN) – 1:30.41, 2024
- Luke Hobson (TEX) – 1:30.78, 2023
- Charlie Hawke (BAMA) – 1:30.81, 2024
- Chris Guiliano (ND)/Gabriel Jett (CAL)– 1:30.86, 2024/2023
- –
- Drew Kibler (TEX) – 1:30.87, 2021
- Drew Kibler (TEX) – 1:30.91, 2022
- Rafael Miroslaw (IU) – 1:30.99, 2024
Last year, Hobson won the individual title in a humble 1:30.43. Jett, on the other hand, came in as last year’s runner-up at 1:30.74. This year, Jett just scathed into the A-final in 7th at 1:31.28, setting up a potential NCAA finals re-match against the pair.
Originally reported by Mark Wild.
200 YARD FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:28.97 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2024)
- Meet Record: 1:28.97 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2024)
- American Record: 1:29.13 — Luke Hobson, Texas (2024)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:28.97 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2024)
- Pool Record: 1:28.97 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2024)
- 2023 Champion: Luke Hobson, Texas — 1:30.43
Top 16:
- Luke Hobson (TEX) – 1:29.75
- Jack Alexy (CAL) – 1:30.38
- Jordan Crooks (TENN) – 1:30.41
- Charlie Hawke (BAMA) – 1:30.81
- Chris Guiliano (ND) – 1:30.86
- Rafael Miroslaw (IU) – 1:30.99
- Gabriel Jett (CAL) – 1:31.28
- Murilo Sartori (LOU) – 1:31.42
- Jake Mitchell (FLOR) – 1:31.55
- Henry McFadden (STAN) – 1:31.65
- Macguire McDuff (FLOR) – 1:31.70
- Patrick Sammon (ASU) – 1:31.87
- Kaique Alves (BAMA) – 1:31.98
- Julian Hill (ASU) – 1:32.10
- Keaton Jones (CAL) – 1:31.13
- Robin Hanson (CAL) – 1:32.15
The first two heats saw a pair of 1:32s from Cal’s Keaton Jones and Michigan Eitan Ben-Schitrit with times of 1:32.13 and 1:32.85, but the times wouldn’t last long as heat 3 saw a massive swim from Jack Alexy. Alexy, who entered as 27th seed with a 1:32.74, dropped a massive personal best to hit the wall in 1:30.38. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise as the Cal Bear swam the 3rd leg of the 800 free relay in 1:30.50.
The first of the circle-seeded heats saw a great duel between Chris Guiliano and Rafael Miroslaw. The pair were neck and neck into the finish, with the touch going to the Notre Dame swimmer in 1:30.86 vs. Miroslaw’s 1:30.99. Jake Mitchell was just a shade behind the group, touching the wall in 1:31.55.
Heat 5 saw our first, and so far, only sub 1:30 time as the newly minted American Record Holder Luke Hobson touched the wall in 1:29.75, leading the field by a wide margin. Hobson was nearly a second slower this morning at the 100 mark than his record, showing that he could have more in the tank for tonight. Alabama’s Charlie was about a second behind the whole race and touched for 2nd in the heat with a time of 1:30.81.
The last heat saw a little bit of an upset as Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks won in 1:30.41 over the top-seeded Macguire McDuff, who struggled a little and added a second to his seed time to finish in 1:31.70.
So impressed with Crooks. His 100 is going to be phenomenal, 40. very low.
It would be already exceptional if he bettered his prelim time in finals, when you see the big boys like Alexy or Guiliano in the pool with him. He had clean water in the second-to-last heat of the 800free relay, it won’t be the case tonight.
Texas may not be the dominant program that they used to but they have arguably the 2 best LCM 200 freestylers in the country training there
They’ll be back.