Destin Lasco was Only Swimming 2 Yards Practices per Week While Tapering for NCAAs

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the absence of Leon Marchand in the 200 IM, American record holder Destin Lasco took full advantage, hitting the wall in a personal best, a new American record (1:37.91), and earning an NCAA title.

Lasco was one of 4 Cal Olympic hopefuls who opted to skip the Pac-12 Championships earlier this month to compete at the Westmont Pro Swim to get long-course race reps in.

After Westmont, that same group went straight to the Olympic Training Center to prepare for NCAAs. That prep included only swimming yards practices 2x per week. Coming from the OTC to NCAAs at Indianapolis has obviously worked well for the group that has now won a relay and an individual title after 2 days of competition.