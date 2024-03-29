Destin Lasco was Only Swimming 2 Yards Practices per Week While Tapering for NCAAs

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
In the absence of Leon Marchand in the 200 IM, American record holder Destin Lasco took full advantage, hitting the wall in a personal best, a new American record (1:37.91), and earning an NCAA title.
Lasco was one of 4 Cal Olympic hopefuls who opted to skip the Pac-12 Championships earlier this month to compete at the Westmont Pro Swim to get long-course race reps in.
After Westmont, that same group went straight to the Olympic Training Center to prepare for NCAAs. That prep included only swimming yards practices 2x per week. Coming from the OTC to NCAAs at Indianapolis has obviously worked well for the group that has now won a relay and an individual title after 2 days of competition.
Two yards is a literal bathtub. Between this and the Las-Cow stuff, he seems very committed to trolling the Aussies.
No hate but like are they only in online classes? How did they go from a swim meet to a training camp to another swim meet in the middle of the semester?
They sound like athlete…”students”
That’s also Michael Andrew’s yardage during heavy training phases
How does destin go from looking like a martial arts master in westmont to looking like a kid here? I guess facial hair does that to someone