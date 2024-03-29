Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Destin Lasco was Only Swimming 2 Yards Practices per Week While Tapering for NCAAs

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the absence of Leon Marchand in the 200 IM, American record holder Destin Lasco took full advantage, hitting the wall in a personal best, a new American record (1:37.91), and earning an NCAA title.

Lasco was one of 4 Cal Olympic hopefuls who opted to skip the Pac-12 Championships earlier this month to compete at the Westmont Pro Swim to get long-course race reps in.

After Westmont, that same group went straight to the Olympic Training Center to prepare for NCAAs. That prep included only swimming yards practices 2x per week. Coming from the OTC to NCAAs at Indianapolis has obviously worked well for the group that has now won a relay and an individual title after 2 days of competition.

Willswim
23 seconds ago

Two yards is a literal bathtub. Between this and the Las-Cow stuff, he seems very committed to trolling the Aussies.

Klorn8d
23 minutes ago

No hate but like are they only in online classes? How did they go from a swim meet to a training camp to another swim meet in the middle of the semester?

Swimmer1977
Reply to  Klorn8d
10 minutes ago

They sound like athlete…”students”

Facts
25 minutes ago

That’s also Michael Andrew’s yardage during heavy training phases

PFA
31 minutes ago

How does destin go from looking like a martial arts master in westmont to looking like a kid here? I guess facial hair does that to someone

