2024 World Championships: Night 1 Race Videos

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

Even with only four medal events tonight, a World Record went down as Pan Zhanle of China led the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay off in a 46.80, breaking David Popovici‘s record of a 46.86. Watch Zhanle’s record and other swims from tonight’s races here.

Also highlighting the night was Erika Fairweather who captured New Zealand’s first world title ever as she won the women’s 400 free.

WOMEN’S 400-METER FREESTYLE – FINAL

Final:

Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 3:59.44 Li Bingjie (CHN)– 4:01.62 Isabel Gose (GER) — 4:02.39 Maria Fernanda De Oliveria Da Silva Costa (BRA) — 4:02.86 Gabrielle Roncatto (BRA) — 4:04.18 Yang Peiqi (CHN) — 4:05.73 Eve Thomas (NZL) — 4:05.87 Agostina Hein (ARG) — 4:10.33

😱What an amazing swim by 🇳🇿 Erika Fairweather securing her first gold medal an New Zealand’s first ever gold medal at the World Championships #AQUADoha2024 pic.twitter.com/TFbV2bBryp — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 11, 2024

MEN’S 400-METER FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Paul Biedermann , Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)

, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009) World Junior Record: Petar Mitsin, Bulgaria – 3:44.31 (2023)

Championship Record: Paul Biedermann , Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)

, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009) 2023 World Champion: Sam Short, Australia – 3:40.68

Final:

🫣 Down to the wire in the Men’s 400m Freestyle finals between 🇰🇷 Kim, 🇦🇺 Winnigton & 🇩🇪 Martens 😱 winners time 3:42.71 pic.twitter.com/AWkGxjhZPi — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 11, 2024

MEN’S 4×100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: USA – 3:08.24

Championship Record: USA – 3:09.06

2023 World Champion: Australia – 3:10.16

Final:

China (Pan (WR), Ji, Zhang, Wang) — 3:11.08 Italy (Miressi, Zazzeri, Conte, Frigo) — 3:12.08 USA (King, Casas, Hobson, Foster) — 3:12.29 Great Britain — 3:12.59 Hungary — 3:13.66 Greece — 3:13.67 Serbia — 3:13.88 Spain — 3:14.83

WOMEN’S 4×100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: Australia – 3:27.96 (2023)

Championship Record: Australia – 3:27.96 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Australia – 3:27.96

Final:

Netherlands (Busch, van Kooten, Toussaint, Steenbergen) — 3:36.61 Australia (Throssell, Perkins, Harkin, Jack) — 3:36.93 Canada (Smith, Fournier, Savard, Ruck) — 3:37.95 Poland — 3:38.65 Italy — 3:38.67 Brazil — 3:40.56 China — 3:41.11 Slovenia — 3:41.72

We are still searching for a video of this final and the semi-finals. The article will be updated once found.