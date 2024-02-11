2024 World Championships: Night 1 Race Videos

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Official Entries
- Live Results (Omega)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
Even with only four medal events tonight, a World Record went down as Pan Zhanle of China led the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay off in a 46.80, breaking David Popovici‘s record of a 46.86. Watch Zhanle’s record and other swims from tonight’s races here.
Also highlighting the night was Erika Fairweather who captured New Zealand’s first world title ever as she won the women’s 400 free.
WOMEN’S 400-METER FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Ariarne Titmus, Australia – 3:55.38 (2023)
- World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 3:56.08 (2023)
- Championship Record: Ariarne Titmus, Australia – 3:55.38 (2023)
- 2023 World Champion: Ariarne Titmus, Australia – 3:55.38
Final:
- Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 3:59.44
- Li Bingjie (CHN)– 4:01.62
- Isabel Gose (GER) — 4:02.39
- Maria Fernanda De Oliveria Da Silva Costa (BRA) — 4:02.86
- Gabrielle Roncatto (BRA) — 4:04.18
- Yang Peiqi (CHN) — 4:05.73
- Eve Thomas (NZL) — 4:05.87
- Agostina Hein (ARG) — 4:10.33
😱What an amazing swim by 🇳🇿 Erika Fairweather securing her first gold medal an New Zealand’s first ever gold medal at the World Championships #AQUADoha2024 pic.twitter.com/TFbV2bBryp
— World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 11, 2024
MEN’S 400-METER FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Petar Mitsin, Bulgaria – 3:44.31 (2023)
- Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)
- 2023 World Champion: Sam Short, Australia – 3:40.68
Final:
- Kim Woomin (KOR) — 3:42.71
- Elijah Winnington (AUS) — 3:42.86
- Lukas Märtens (GER) — 3:42.96
- Guilherme Costa (BRA) — 3:44.22
- Lucas Henveaux (BEL) — 3:44.61
- Victor Johansson (SWE) — 3:45.87
- Daniel Wiffen (IRL) — 3:46.65
- Felix Auboeck (AUT) — 3:51.60
🫣 Down to the wire in the Men’s 400m Freestyle finals between 🇰🇷 Kim, 🇦🇺 Winnigton & 🇩🇪 Martens 😱 winners time 3:42.71 pic.twitter.com/AWkGxjhZPi
— World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 11, 2024
MEN’S 4×100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: USA – 3:08.24
- Championship Record: USA – 3:09.06
- 2023 World Champion: Australia – 3:10.16
Final:
- China (Pan (WR), Ji, Zhang, Wang) — 3:11.08
- Italy (Miressi, Zazzeri, Conte, Frigo) — 3:12.08
- USA (King, Casas, Hobson, Foster) — 3:12.29
- Great Britain — 3:12.59
- Hungary — 3:13.66
- Greece — 3:13.67
- Serbia — 3:13.88
- Spain — 3:14.83
WOMEN’S 4×100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: Australia – 3:27.96 (2023)
- Championship Record: Australia – 3:27.96 (2023)
- 2023 World Champion: Australia – 3:27.96
Final:
- Netherlands (Busch, van Kooten, Toussaint, Steenbergen) — 3:36.61
- Australia (Throssell, Perkins, Harkin, Jack) — 3:36.93
- Canada (Smith, Fournier, Savard, Ruck) — 3:37.95
- Poland — 3:38.65
- Italy — 3:38.67
- Brazil — 3:40.56
- China — 3:41.11
- Slovenia — 3:41.72
We are still searching for a video of this final and the semi-finals. The article will be updated once found.