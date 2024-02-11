Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lewis Burras Captures 50 Free Victory To Close Out Lisbon International

2024 LISBON INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEETING

The final day of the 2024 Lisbon International Swim Meeting unfolded from Portugal with Great Britain’s Lewis Burras adding another gold to his haul.

The 23-year-old got to the wall first in the men’s 50m free, registering a winning time of 22.43 for a new meet record. The previous competition standard rested at the 22.56 Portugal’s Miguel Nascimento put on the books at last year’s edition of the meet.

For Burras, the Loughborough-based swimmer owns a lifetime best of 21.68 in the event to be positioned as Great Britain’s #2 performer of all time.

On the women’s side, Netherlands’ Tessa Giele added to her hardware kitty with a gold in the women’s 50m fly and 100m free.

She posted a time of 26.93 in the former and 56.24 in the latter to wind up atop the podium.

The host nation’s Diana Duraes captured the women’s 400m free victory by over 8 seconds, stopping the clock in 4:15.54. She also took the women’s 1500m free in 16:58.01 to wind up her campaign on top.

