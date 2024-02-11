Lewis Burras Captures 50 Free Victory To Close Out Lisbon International

2024 LISBON INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEETING

Saturday, February 10th & Sunday, February 11th

Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon, Portugal

LCM (50m)

SwimSwam Preview

Day 1 Recap

Entries/Results

The final day of the 2024 Lisbon International Swim Meeting unfolded from Portugal with Great Britain’s Lewis Burras adding another gold to his haul.

The 23-year-old got to the wall first in the men’s 50m free, registering a winning time of 22.43 for a new meet record. The previous competition standard rested at the 22.56 Portugal’s Miguel Nascimento put on the books at last year’s edition of the meet.

For Burras, the Loughborough-based swimmer owns a lifetime best of 21.68 in the event to be positioned as Great Britain’s #2 performer of all time.

On the women’s side, Netherlands’ Tessa Giele added to her hardware kitty with a gold in the women’s 50m fly and 100m free.

She posted a time of 26.93 in the former and 56.24 in the latter to wind up atop the podium.

The host nation’s Diana Duraes captured the women’s 400m free victory by over 8 seconds, stopping the clock in 4:15.54. She also took the women’s 1500m free in 16:58.01 to wind up her campaign on top.