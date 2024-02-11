Lewis Burras Posts 48.77 100 Free Victory At Lisbon International

2024 LISBON INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEETING

Saturday, February 10th & Sunday, February 11th

Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon, Portugal

LCM (50m)

SwimSwam Preview

Entries/Results

While the 2024 World Aquatics World Championships are unfolding in Doha, Qatar, a handful of elite swimmers made some noise at the Lisbon International Swim Meeting in Portugal.

Among them was 23-year-old Lewis Burras of Great Britain, who took the men’s 100m freestyle on night one.

After posting a 2nd-seeded time of 49.33 out of the day one heats, Burras took things up a notch to ultimately touch the wall in 48.77 for the gold.

Opening in 23.30 and closing in 25.47, Burras’ effort overtook the previous meet record of 48.96 Italian national record holder Alessandro Miressi put on the books at last year’s edition of the competition.

Burras is among the contenders not only for an individual 100m free Olympic bid but also for a coveted slot on GBR’s men’s 4x100m free relay.

GBR secured its Olympic berth in the men’s relay today in Doha with the combination of Jacob Whittle (48.82), Tom Dean (49.13), Duncan Scott (48.25) and Matt Richards (47.76) clocking 3:13.96 to make it into the World Championships final.

Loughborough-based Burras owns a lifetime best of 47.63 in the 100m to rank as the 2nd-fastest British performer in history.

After lackluster results in Fukuoka where he missed the semi-finals of both the 50m and 100m free events, Burras was not named to GBR’s 20-strong squad competing at the World Championships.

