2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

NIGHT 1 FINALS HEAT SHEET

Tonight’s Schedule

Men’s 400 free final

Women’s 100 fly semifinal

Men’s 50 fly semifinal

Women’s 400 free final

Men’s 100 breast semifinal

Women’s 200 IM semifinal

Women’s 4×100 free relay final

Men’s 4×100 free relay final

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Final

Women’s Lineups

After swimming the top time of the morning, Australia has switched two of their relay legs. As expected, the team will use their top four swimmers with flat-start best times. Based on their flat-start best times, Australia looks to be at least over two seconds faster tonight than they were this morning. They have gone with Brianna Throssell, Alexandria Perkins, Abbey Harkin, and Shayna Jack for tonight. Jack had the fastest split of any team in the field this morning as she anchored in a 52.83.

Unlike the top-seeded Australians, Italy will not have any fresh legs tonight as their four prelims swimmers will swim again in finals. Chiara Tarantino anchored in the second fastest split this morning of any of the field swimming a 53.88 to bring it home.

Canada’s only change from this morning is moving Katerine Savard into the third leg where Ella Jansen swam this morning. Jansen split a 55.67, the slowest split of the relay while Savard has a flat-start best time of a 54.51.

The Netherlands will bring in Marrit Steenbergen to anchor after not swimming on the relay this morning. It is important to note that Steenbergen will swim in the semifinal of the 200 IM right before the relay. Steenbergen is one of the top 100 freestyles at the meet and will be a big boost tonight.

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay Final

Men’s Lineups

The US swam the fastest time this morning and will bring in two fresh legs tonight. Hunter Armstrong will be replaced by Matt King on the leadoff and Jack Aikins will be replaced by Shaine Casas for the second leg. Armstrong and Aikins had the two slowest splits for the US this morning. King swam a best time in prelims at US Summer Nationals with a 47.93 which is about half a second faster than Armstrong was this morning (48.37).

Italy has rotated their lineup from this morning and added Manuel Frigo on the anchor leg. Frigo’s flat start best is a 48.45 which is already faster than Leonardo Deplano swam this morning (48.59) off of a flying start.

After playing it safe this morning to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Great Britain men will look to be a little riskier in finals. The same four men will swim as this morning, which was expected as they went for the relay qualification this morning. Tom Dean‘s flat-start personal best is over a second faster than he was this morning so there is a big potential for a drop there.

China will keep the same four men from this morning as they have just rotated their lineup around a bit.