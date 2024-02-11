Girls Preparatory School Wins Tennessee State Title By 1 Point, McCallie Wins Boys Title

2024 TISCA TN HS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Feb 9-10, 2024

Hosted by Nashville Aquatic Club

Centennial Sportsplex

Nashville, TN

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Site

Results via MeetMobile: “2024 TISCA TN HS Championship”

The Tennessee High School State Championships concluded Saturday night in Nashville. McCallie School took home the boys’ crown while Girls Preparatory School took home the girls’. See highlights from Friday night’s swims here.

GIRLS’ RECAP

The girls’ meet came down to the wire as Girls Preparatory School (220 points) finished just 1 point ahead of Ravenwood High School (219 points). Ravenwood came into the day as the leader after scoring 105 points on day 1 while Girls Preparatory School was 3rd coming into day 2 with 89 points.

The girls 100 freestyle kicked off the night with a close finish. Lilly Robertson of Ensworth came home in a 25.86 to chase down Margaret Petty of Harpeth Hall and earn the final touch. Robertson touched in a 49.80 while Petty touched in a 49.95. Robertson is headed to Tennessee this fall while Petty is headed to Cal. Robertson’s winning time from today was a personal best by 0.04 seconds.

Robertson also helped Ensworth win the 200 free relay as she split a 22.68 on the second leg. The relay also consisted of Alex Glenn, Riley Wagers, and Lizzie McWilliams. Notably in the team battle, Ravenwood finished exactly a second ahead of Girls Preparatory School as the teams went 3rd and 4th.

Robertson’s anchor leg of a 49.67 was also key for the win in Ensworth’s 400 free relay as they won in a 3:26.00. The relay also consisted of Glenn, Julia Mason, and Wagers. Girls Preparatory got the win over Ravenwood here as they went 4th and 5th respectively. Girls Preparatory’s finish here earned them the team title.

The top three finishers in the 500 free got under the 5:00 mark but Hannah Carpenter of NPCS led the way winning in a 4:57.24. The freshman dropped over five seconds off of her prelims swim.

Houston High School’s Eva Rottink won the 100 back by over a second and a half touching in a 53.59, a personal best by almost half of a second. Bryce Winzenread of Mount Juliet won the 100 breast in a 1:02.80, a two-second drop off of her best time coming into the meet.

Girls Top 5 Final Scores:

Girls Preparatory School 220 Ravenwood High School 219 Ensworth 209 Houston Mustang 179 Harpeth Hall 167

BOYS’ RECAP

McCallie started off day 2 with a win as Marvin Johnson won the 100 free in a 43.31 after winning the 50 free on Friday. Teammate Benton Grutter was 3rd with a 44.95, picking up key points as well. Finishing in the middle of the McCallie boys was Pope’s David Amlicke who touched in a 43.63, Amlicke also finished 2nd in the 50 free on Friday.

Johnson also helped the team earn the win in the 200 free relay as he split a 19.23 on the anchor leg. The team of Grutter, Chandler Neill, Tristen Hepburn, and Johnson combined for a final time of a 1:21.67. Johnson also anchored the winning 400 free relay in a 43.24 as Neill, Ben Bevill, George Goins, and Johnson won in a 3:00.62.

After setting a National Public High School record in the 100 fly (45.08) on Friday, Spencer Nicholas of Martin Luther King Magnet earned the win in the 100 back by over two seconds touching in a 46.68.

2024 Pitt commit George Attmore of Brentwood won the boys 100 breast by a second touching in a 54.21, a personal best time by a second. Mark Schumann of Donelson Christian Academy won the 500 free in a 500 free 4:22.38.

Boys Top 5 Final Scores: